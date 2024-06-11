Quest Resource Holding Corporation Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

THE COLONY, Texas, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: QRHC) ("Quest" or the “Company”), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced that the Company is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of US equity markets on Monday, July 1st, according to a preliminary list of additions posted Friday, May 24th.



The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captured the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Tuesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Quest will be added to the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, the Russell 2500™ Index, the Russell Small Cap Completeness®, as well as the appropriate growth and value styles for each base index. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“Our inclusion in the Russell Index marks another important milestone in the growth of our business,” said Quest President and Chief Executive Officer S. Ray Hatch. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our entire team and their relentless focus on customer service, operational performance and our winning culture.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider. For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

