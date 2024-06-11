Dataiku Named 2024 Databricks Innovation Partner of the Year

NEW YORK, NY, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced that it has been named the 2024 Databricks Innovation Partner of the Year at the annual Data + AI Summit. This award recognizes Dataiku's exceptional contributions and innovations in advancing AI outcomes with Databricks for our shared customers. In 2023, Dataiku was awarded the Databricks AI Partner of the Year, making this the second consecutive year that Databricks has recognized Dataiku as a Partner of the Year.

With Generative AI applications pervasive in the enterprise, organizations have new requirements to develop successful AI projects at scale. Dataiku and Databricks bring advanced AI capabilities to data and business teams, helping deliver scalable analytics through quick and secure access to Databricks using the easy-to-use visual interface of Dataiku. With this partnership, organizations can maintain their data warehousing infrastructure while deploying data-driven decision-making and actionable insights powered by Generative AI.

Available in Databricks Partner Connect, Dataiku's interoperable and comprehensive end-to-end platform leverages the power of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, built on lakehouse architecture. By providing a unified interface and robust governance capabilities, Dataiku democratizes access to analytics, insights, and data initiatives across the enterprise, enabling data experts and non-technical professionals to collaboratively integrate data into their everyday work processes, from advanced analytics to Generative AI. This empowers businesses to drive innovation while maintaining the necessary control and oversight.

"Dataiku's innovative, purpose-built platform supports organizations' data and AI efforts, bringing all users together in one intuitive environment," said Roger Murff, Head of Product Partnerships and Ecosystem at Databricks. "By seamlessly integrating with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, Dataiku empowers businesses to democratize AI, streamline workflows, and drive cutting-edge solutions. This synergy enables our customers to rapidly deploy transformative applications with robust governance. Dataiku's recognition as the 2024 Databricks Innovation Partner of the Year underscores the profound impact of our collaboration on the future of work and our customers' success."

Key highlights of the Dataiku-Databricks integrations include:

Seamless support for Generative AI use cases through integration with Databricks Foundation Model APIs as part of the Dataiku LLM Mesh

Native Databricks connection for seamless reading and writing of Delta Lake tables

Visual recipe pushdown execution, enabling non-coders and domain experts to leverage the Databricks Data Lakehouse without writing SQL or Spark code

Databricks Connect integration, allowing users to execute custom Python code recipes directly on Databricks clusters

Full integration with Unity Catalog for datasets and models

MLflow integration for seamless sharing of models across Dataiku and Databricks

"Being recognized as the 2024 Databricks Innovation Partner of the Year is a testament to how Dataiku’s integrations with Databricks are redefining the boundaries of AI," said Abhijit Madhugiri, VP of Global Technology Alliances at Dataiku. "We're breaking down data silos, democratizing AI across organizations, and enabling businesses to extract real value from their data. Dataiku's unified platform and robust governance capabilities, combined with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, are empowering our customers to transform their data strategies and drive unparalleled return on their data and AI investments."

About Dataiku

Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, enables data experts and domain experts to work together to build data into their daily operations, from advanced analytics to Generative AI. Founded in 2013, Dataiku has proven its ability to continue to develop its founding vision for Everyday AI and to execute on its growth. Boasting over 600 customers, including 200 of the Forbes Global 2000, and a dedicated workforce of over 1,000 employees, Dataiku takes pride in its rapid expansion and pivotal role in empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of data, analytics, AI, and Generative AI.

