Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes MongoDB as a Member

BOSTON, MA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC™) today announced that MongoDB has joined the consortium. MongoDB's developer data platform helps organizations drive innovation at scale by providing a unified way to work with data that addresses transactional workloads, app-driven analytics, full-text search, AI-enhanced experiences, streaming data, and more. Adding MongoDB to the consortium simplifies access to its developer data platform for DTC’s network, creating digital replicas of physical assets, processes, and systems through bi-directional data and information synchronization.

“Joining the Digital Twin Consortium and its network of industry leaders allows MongoDB to help more organizations leverage real-time data and AI for improved decision-making, optimization, and innovation,” said Dr. Humza Akhtar, Principal of Industry Solutions for Manufacturing and Motion at MongoDB. “MongoDB’s developer data platform can play a part in enhancing the development and prevalence of digital twin technology to ensure the technology solves real-world challenges and powers smarter applications across industries.”

“We’re excited to have MongoDB join the DTC,” said Dan Isaacs, DTC GM, and CTO. “MongoDB’s distributed scalable architectures and diverse data type management are ideally suited for a wide range of digital twin applications. Their experience in streamlining software development and AI-infused applications will help to further the adoption of digital twins.”

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment