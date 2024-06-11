Ketogenic Diet Food Market Size to Surpass US$ 20.05 Billion by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global ketogenic diet food market is expected to grow from USD 11.74 Billion in 2023 to USD 20.05 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period 2023-2033.



The demand for a ketogenic diet is growing as it helps reduce calorie consumption and changes bodily metabolism by using fat as the main fuel. Also, every year, millions worldwide look for many options for weight loss and healthy eating. It has been observed that people try at least two alternative diets, which include plant-based, faddier diets or calorie-controlled diets in their lifetime. This factor also drives the growth of the market.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Ketogenic Diet Food market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In May 2018: Know Brainer Foods launched a keto-friendly creamer called Ketogenic Creamer at the Natural Products Expo West Show in Anaheim, California. It has two variants: almond & coconut milk blend and grass-fed milk with cream. This type of product launching helped the organization expand its market share in the Ketogenic Diet Food market.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 5.50% 2033 Value Projection USD 20.05 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 11.74 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Product, Distribution Channel, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Ketogenic Diet Food Market Growth Drivers Helps in athletic performance

Market Growth & Trends



The ketogenic diet is becoming popular as it offers potential health benefits. Also, the availability of ketogenic-friendly food products is growing. Due to the growing popularity of ketogenic diet food, leading food manufacturers are coming up with many low-carbohydrate and high-fat products such as beverages, snacks, and meal replacements to cater to consumers' demands. These factors are also offering many options for ketogenic diet followers, and these options are also aligned with dietary restrictions. Recent trends also suggest that most keto consumers are now following keto-ish plans rather than following strict diet plans. There is also a growing prevalence of many medical ailments like cardiovascular disorders (CVD), obesity and metabolic syndromes, which are propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, there is an increase in awareness among people regarding the keto diet for the weight loss plan, along with the growing adoption of ketogenic beverages and many ready-to-eat products like iced tea and keto hot chocolates, among others. There is also a surge in the disposable income of the people, along with a growing vegan population, which could act as a major factor for the growth of the ketogenic diet food market in the forecasting period. It has been observed that the keto diet is popular among people who are already healthy and planning to enhance their physical performance. There is some scientific evidence that the keto diet helps endurance sports, where there is the benefit of weight loss and no energy shortage. All these factors eventually drive the Ketogenic Diet Food market in the forecasting period.



Key Findings



• In 2023, the supplement segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 47.11% and market revenue of USD 5.53 Billion.



The product segment is divided into supplements, snacks, beverages and others. In 2023, the supplement segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 47.11% and market revenue of USD 5.53 Billion. Supplements are easily available in three main categories: capsules, powder, and oil.



• In 2023, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 67.43% and market revenue of USD 7.91 Billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline. In 2023, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 67.43% and market revenue of USD 7.91 Billion. The offline channel is still considered the best way to interact with consumers.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Ketogenic Diet Food Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Europe region occurred as the largest market for the global Ketogenic Diet Food industry, with a market share of 34.12% and a market value of around USD 4 Billion in 2023. It is attributed to its many health benefits, such as weight loss, and many advantages, like the surge in energy and mental clarity. Based on one of the studies in 2021, Spain is considered the top market for Keto products as every 1 in 10 consumers have done something to improve their eating habits and were on a keto diet. Similarly, there were one in 20 consumers on keto diets in the UK and Poland. Asia Pacific has the fastest-growing CAGR in the forecasting period. It is attributed to the broad availability of ketogenic diet food in countries like China in the form of snacks, powders, liquids, tablets, and pills. There are huge opportunities in the region's emerging economies like China and India.



Key players operating in the global Ketogenic Diet Food market are:



• Ample Foods

• Know Brainer Foods

• Bulletproof 360, Inc.

• Nestle S.A.

• Pruvit Ventures, Inc.

• Keto And Company

• Danone S.A.

• Perfect Keto

• Zenwise Health

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Ketogenic Diet Food market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market by Product:

• Supplements

• Snacks

• Beverages

• Others



Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market by Distribution Channel:



• Online

• Offline

About the report:



The global Ketogenic Diet Food market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



