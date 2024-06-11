Asia Pacific Freeze-Dried Food Market is Poised to Reach Valuation of USD 17,769.7 Million by 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific freeze-dried food market size, currently estimated at US$ 7,970.4 million in 2023, is expected to surge to US$ 17,769.7 million by 2032, reflecting a robust CAGR of 9.72% from 2024-2032.

The freeze-dried food market in the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the rising demand for convenient and nutritious food options. This expansion is largely attributed to increasing disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and the adoption of Western dietary habits among consumers in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea. The surge in demand post-COVID-19, with approximately 20% of consumers opting for freeze-dried food, underscores the region's shift towards long-lasting, easy-to-prepare meals that retain their nutritional value.

Production capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region are bolstered by advancements in food processing technologies and the availability of raw materials. China, Japan, and South Korea stand out as leading producers, leveraging their technological prowess and extensive agricultural outputs to meet growing consumer needs. The region accounted for more than 35% of the global freeze-dried food market share in 2023, highlighting its significance. This production boom is supported by a well-developed network of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online retail platforms, which facilitate easy access to these products. The presence of numerous regional and international players, such as European Freeze Dry, Dhler, and Paradise Fruits, further enhances market competitiveness and innovation.

Import and export dynamics in the Asia-Pacific region also paint a promising picture. China, the largest market for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables, serves as a significant hub for both import and export activities. The region's import of freeze-dried products is driven by the demand for diverse and high-quality food items, influenced by Western culinary trends. Export activities are similarly robust, with countries like China and Japan exporting freeze-dried products to North America and Europe, capitalizing on their advanced production capabilities and competitive pricing.

The infrastructure supporting the freeze-dried food market in the Asia-Pacific region is well-equipped to handle this growth. Domestic manufacturers are expanding their presence, driven by the growing interest of Asian consumers in healthy and innovative food products. The trend of consumers seeking ready-to-eat meals due to busy lifestyles, coupled with the rising consumption of processed and comfort foods post-pandemic, opens new market avenues. The market's highly fragmented and competitive nature, supported by technological advancements in food processing, positions the Asia-Pacific region as a key player in the global market. Examples of market players like European Freeze Dry, Dhler, Paradise Fruits, Chaucer Foods Ltd., and Mecer Foods LLC highlight the innovation and quality driving this market forward, making the Asia-Pacific region a land of opportunities for freeze-dried food production and consumption.

Key Findings in Asia Pacific Freeze-Dried Food Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 17,769.7 Million CAGR 9.72% By Product Type Fruits (22.34%) By Distribution Channel Online (65.89%) By End Users Residential (55.55%) Top Trends Increasing Consumer Demand for Healthy and Convenient Food Options.

Rising Popularity of Freeze-Dried Fruits and Vegetables.

Expansion of Domestic Retail Manufacturers and Product Launches. Top Drivers Growing Demand for Ready-to-Eat Meals.

Rapid Urbanization and Swelling Disposable Incomes.

Increasing Awareness About Additives in Packaged Food. Top Challenges High Initial Investment Costs.

Competitive Market Landscape.

Need for Innovative Packaging Solutions.

Freeze-Dried Fruits are the Crown Jewel of the Asia-Pacific Freeze-Dried Food Market, Generates Over 22.34% Revenue

The freeze-dried fruits market in the Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a dominant force within the broader freeze-dried food sector, driven by rapid urbanization, shifting lifestyles, and a growing health consciousness among consumers. As per Astute Analytica, berries, mangoes, dragon fruit, apples, and pineapples are the top five freeze-dried fruits that cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of consumers in the region. With an increasing preference for convenient and easy-to-carry food options, freeze-dried fruits cater perfectly to the busy, on-the-go lifestyles prevalent in the region. Technological advancements in food processing have further made these products more accessible and appealing, enhancing their market presence.

Health and convenience are key drivers behind the surge in demand for freeze-dried fruits. Asian consumers are increasingly seeking natural and nutritious food options, steering away from artificial additives. This trend is supported by the rising interest in natural food flavors influenced by western-style cooking. Countries like China, the largest market in the region, alongside developing economies such as India and Indonesia, are witnessing rapid market expansion. The food service industry, including restaurants and cafes, heavily relies on freeze-dried products, which further bolsters market growth. Additionally, the trend of online grocery shopping is expected to fuel demand, reflecting the modern consumer's shift towards digital convenience.

Strategic expansions, new product launches, and partnerships among key market players like European Freeze Dry, Dhler, and Paradise Fruits are pivotal in catering to evolving consumer preferences. The market's competitive landscape drives continuous innovation, ensuring a steady supply of premium and convenient freeze-dried fruit products. With Asia-Pacific accounting for the one of the largest shares of the global freeze-dried food market in 2023, the region's dominance is clear. Rising disposable incomes, increased consumer awareness about the ill effects of artificial additives, and a strong preference for ready-to-eat meals and snack foods like yogurt melts and fruit crisps all contribute to the robust growth and prominence of freeze-dried fruits in the Asia-Pacific market.

Residentials Consumers Surpassed Commercial End Users By Generating More than 55.5% Market Revenue

The Asia-Pacific region has emerged as a dominant market for freeze-dried foods, with residential consumers leading the charge. This trend can be largely attributed to the convenience and long shelf life of freeze-dried products, which can last up to 25 years when stored properly. Residential consumers, particularly those in urban areas with limited storage space, find the lightweight nature of freeze-dried foods appealing, as they retain only about 5% of their original water content. The health-conscious population in this region is also drawn to freeze-dried foods due to their ability to preserve most of the original nutritional content, including vital vitamins and minerals, while maintaining the food’s color and flavor.

The versatility of freeze-dried food market has made them a staple in many households, serving as quick, nutritious meal solutions that can be easily rehydrated to their original state. This adaptability extends from snacks to full meals, catering to the diverse culinary preferences of families across the Asia-Pacific. Additionally, the increasing concern for emergency preparedness has driven many residential consumers to stockpile freeze-dried foods, given their long shelf life and ease of storage. Advances in freeze-drying technology have further fueled this trend, making home freeze-dryers more accessible and affordable, allowing individuals to preserve their own food, thus enhancing the appeal of freeze-dried options for everyday use.

Market trends support the rising dominance of residential consumers in the freeze-dried food sector. The sector is projected to experience significant growth, with the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment expected to register a faster growth rate compared to business-to-business (B2B) transactions. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for convenient, healthy food options among consumers. Economic factors, such as the cost-effectiveness of freeze-dried foods and reduced transportation costs, further solidify their popularity among budget-conscious residential consumers, emphasizing the sector's robust growth and dominance in the Asia-Pacific market.

China and Japan Takes the Center Stage in Asia Pacific Freeze-Dried Food Market

The Asia Pacific freeze-dried food market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with China and Japan emerging as the dominant players in both production and consumption. The market is expected to reach US$ 17.72 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.72%. This growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for convenient, ready-to-eat foods, a growing consumer base with rising disposable incomes, and the expansion of processing infrastructure and distribution channels. China and Japan hold a prominent share in the Asia-Pacific freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market, with the two countries together accounting for over 42% of the market share in 2023. The large populations, busy lifestyles, and growing health consciousness in these countries have fueled the demand for nutrient-rich, long-lasting freeze-dried food products. In 2022-23, 63% of India's marine product exports, a key freeze-dried category, went to the USA, China, and Japan, highlighting the significant demand from these markets.

Food companies operating in China and Japan have been innovating with freeze-dried products to cater to local tastes and preferences. In 2021, Tyson Foods launched a new line of plant-based freeze-dried products, including Bites, Nuggets, and Strips, under the brand First Pride in the Asia Pacific region. The incorporation of various local flavors and nutrients has been a key driver of demand in these markets. Additionally, freeze-drying offers advantages over traditional processing methods, preserving nutrients in foods for longer periods, which appeals to health-conscious consumers in China and Japan.

The Asia Pacific freeze-dried food market is fragmented, with many players vying for market share. However, China and Japan have established themselves as market leaders due to their extensive consumer base, well-developed processing infrastructure, and distribution networks. The growing demand for convenient, healthy food options and ongoing product innovation are expected to continue driving strong growth in these countries, further cementing their dominance in the Asia Pacific market.

Competitive Analysis: Highly Fragmented Market, Top 5 Players Controls Less than 35% Market Share of Asia Pacific Freeze-Dried Food Market

The freeze-dried food industry in the Asia-Pacific region is notably fragmented, with the top five players capturing only 33% of the revenue share in 2023. This fragmentation is largely due to the diverse consumer preferences across the region, which encompasses a variety of culinary traditions and demands. Consequently, numerous regional players have emerged to cater to these local tastes. The market's rapid growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient and healthy food options, has also attracted many new entrants and smaller companies. Both local and multinational companies are actively competing, with local firms often having a better grasp of regional preferences, while multinational corporations bring advanced technology and a broader range of products.

Key players in the freeze-dried food market, such as Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Anyang General Foods co., Ltd., and Chaucer Foods Ltd among others, lead through strategies like product innovation, market expansion, and leveraging brand recognition. For instance, Tyson Foods Inc. introduced a new line of plant-based products in the region, reflecting the trend towards healthier food options. Despite high production costs and the need for consumer education about the benefits of freeze-dried foods, technological advancements offer opportunities to reduce costs and improve product quality. The regulatory environment varies across countries, posing challenges for companies looking to expand.

Asia Pacific Freeze-Dried Food Market Key Players

