3D Printing Market to Surpass USD 110.29 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that 3D Printing Market will attain a value of USD 110.29 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 23.3% over the forecast period (2024-2031). A subset of additive manufacturing, 3D printing employs three-dimensional versions of inkjet printing methods. Furthermore, the increasing use of 3D technology in the healthcare, defence, and automotive sectors has led to an increase in demand for the 3D printing process, which in turn has driven market expansion. As production costs are declining and process downtime is decreasing, the 3D printing industry is anticipated to increase significantly over the projection period.

3D Printing Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $20.65 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $110.29 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Offerings, Technology, Process, Application, Material,Vertical Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Exploring optimization options for 3D printing parameters Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for medical products and supplies in post-pandemic scenario Key Market Drivers Reduced cost and increased accessibility

Hardware Will Predominate As 3D Printing Speed and Precision Have Increased

The dominance of hardware components in the global 3D printing market can be attributed to the constant progress in printer technology, together with enhanced precision and quicker printing speeds, which encourage industry adoption. The industry is still controlled by hardware due its low production costs due to modern features, intricate designs that lead to increased demand, and overall advancement in technology.

Desktop 3D Printers Driving Innovation Through Accessibility and Affordability

As a result of their low cost, intuitive user interfaces, and tiny form factor, desktop 3D printers are the industry leaders and are easily affordable for educational institutions, small enterprises, and amateurs alike. Due to the large number of people who can use them, they are more widely used which leads to more invention, saving money and keeping them leading.

North America to Dominate Due to Early Adoption of Technology

With a sizable market share, North America is the dominant region in the global 3D printing market. There are several reasons for this dominance; the first being that the technology was introduced earlier than most other places hence led to advanced markets that are innovative and unique in nature. It should also be noted that North America is well positioned for rapid expansion 3d printing industry as it has numerous like companies in the industry that are experienced.

Drivers:

Reduced Cost and Increased Accessibility Ease in the Development of Customized Products Growing Technological Advancements Enhances 3D Printing Manufacturing Processes

Restraints:

Limited Design Expertise and Standardization Lack of Standardized Testing Methods to Verify Mechanical Properties of 3D Printing Materials Material Limitations Leads to the High Manufacturing Complexity

Prominent Players in 3D Printing Market

3D Systems, Inc. (US)

HP Development Company, L.P. (US)

EOS GmbH (Germany)

General Electric (US)

Materialise NV (Belgium)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (US)

voxeljet AG (Germany)

SLM Solutions (Germany)

Renishaw plc. (UK)

Protolabs (US)

Key Questions Answered in 3D Printing Market Report

By 2031, how much is the global 3D printing market estimated to be worth, and what is the anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for this market?

What are the main reasons behind hardware components' dominance in the 3D printing industry?

Why are desktop 3D printers thought to be the industry leader?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Reduction in price for new users to enter the 3D printing realm, high-resolution printing & multi-material capabilities, faster printing speeds are facilitating the creation of increasingly intricate & functional objects and allowing the production of complex designs with finer details), restraints (Certain specialty printing materials can also be expensive, industry standardization regarding design formats and lack of uniformity in standards may hinder consistent & reliable production), opportunities (Substantial surge in the demand for medical products & supplies, efficient production of customized drugs housing and rapid & customized production of various medical devices), and challenges (Inherent variability of 3D printing materials and software updates interfering with 3D printing calibration stability) influencing the growth of 3D printing market.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the 3D printing market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the 3D printing market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

