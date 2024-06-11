Acai Berry Market Size to Surpass US$ 3,775.26 Million by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Acai Berry market is expected to grow from USD 1,482.26 Million in 2023 to USD 3,775.26 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period 2023-2033.



This growth is attributed to the high demand for acai berries due to their high nutritional value. Acai berries have vitamins, antioxidants and heart-healthy fats. Hence, it is in demand due to the consumers' growing focus on health and wellness. Fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious people broadly prefer it. These are some of the factors which are fuelling the Acai Berry market.



Get a Free Sample Research Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14361



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Acai Berry market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In March 2024: SAMBAZON acquired SunOpta’s frozen Acai and smoothie bowl sector. This acquisition will help expand the manufacturing capabilities of the organization in the US. It helps the organization grow its portfolio and innovate, including tropical fruit and purees, among others. This factor eventually helped the organization gain a share of the Acai Berry market.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 9.80% 2033 Value Projection USD 3,775.26 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 1,482.26 Million Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Product, Distribution Channel, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Acai Berry Market Growth Drivers Health-Conscious Consumers

Market Growth & Trends



This Acai berry is rich in antioxidants and surpasses other antioxidant-rich fruits such as blueberries and cranberries. It helps lower bad cholesterol and enhance brain functionality. It also hydrates the skin. Hence, it is considered a superfood. Its demand is growing in premium cosmetics and personal care products. Acai berries are becoming popular among health-conscious consumers as they help manage weight and complete health. Moreover, it helps in the digestion and elimination of the chemicals that are toxic to the diet. Also, there is a growing demand for organic ingredient-based food & beverages, which eventually drives the acai berry market. It can be used in various ways, from bowls and smoothies to supplements and skincare; hence, its demand is growing. Recent trends suggest that most people are looking for organic and nutritious food choices as they want to live healthier lifestyles. Acai berry fruit easily fits there as it has high antioxidant content, propelling its use by health-conscious professionals and people. Antioxidants are crucial in neutralizing the free radicals that damage cells, leading to chronic diseases. Hence, Acai berries have become an important part of diets, helping in the prevention of disease and complete health maintenance. Fitness enthusiasts are adopting this fruit as it offers beneficial properties for muscle recovery and helps boost energy. Acai berry has a combination of vitamins, healthy fats and minerals, offering a balanced nutrient profile which can be perfect for post-workout recovery. It has led to the inclusion of fruits in several fitness-related dietary regimens. Hence, its use in the health and wellness sector is growing. Acai berries are also used in regular skincare programs like creams, oils, and other herbal solutions for many skin problems. The surge in the cosmetic sector will propel the use of acai berry shortly as its oil is extremely rich in antioxidants, crucial fatty acids and vitamins, which make it favourable for skincare products offering nourishment, rejuvenation and radiant complexion. All these factors would, in turn, drive the Acai Berry market in the forecasting period.



Key Findings



• In 2023, the pulp segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57.67% and market revenue of USD 854.82 Million.



The product segment is divided into pulp and dried. In 2023, the pulp segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57.67% and market revenue of USD 854.82 Million. It is broadly preferred among health-conscious consumers as it is highly nutritious.



• In 2023, the food & beverages segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.54% and market revenue of USD 571.26 Million.



The application segment is divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others. In 2023, the food & beverages segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38.54% and market revenue of USD 571.26 Million. There is a surge in the demand for healthier diets, which is driving the use of acai berries in the food & beverage sector because of their highly nutritious value.



• In 2023, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 67.88% and market revenue of USD 1,006.16 Million.



The distribution channel segment is divided into online and offline. In 2023, the offline segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 67.88% and market revenue of USD 1,006.16 Million. Offline is still the most preferable way of buying products worldwide.



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/acai-berry-market-14361



Regional Segment Analysis of the Acai Berry Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region occurred as the largest market for the global Acai Berry industry, with a market share of 35.43% and a market value of around USD 525.16 Million in 2023. This market share is attributed to the surge in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases in the region. Acai berries contain anthocyanin, which helps prevent cholesterol oxidation and thus decrease plaque buildup in the arteries.



Key players operating in the global Acai Berry market are:



• Sambazon, Inc

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Jamba Juice Inc

• Sunfood

• Acai Frooty

• Nativo Acai

• Acai Exotic LLC

• Acai Roots, inc.

• Naked Juice Company

• Phyto Nutraceutical's

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Acai Berry market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Acai Berry Market by Product:



• Pulp

• Dried



Global Acai Berry Market by Application:



• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Others



Global Acai Berry Market by Distribution Channel:



• Online

• Offline



Ask for Customization: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14361



About the report:



The global Acai Berry market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com