UK Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Report 2024-2028: Myopia Management Moves to the Fore

Contact lenses in the UK are set to deliver solid single-digit volume and current value growth over 2024, which will make it the most dynamic performer in eyewear (in terms of volume growth). After the decline that resulted from the pandemic in 2020, sales recovered in 2022 due to the success of the national vaccination campaign.



This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2019-2023), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.

2024 Developments

Despite challenges, contact lenses set to be best performer in eyewear over 2024

Private label and e-commerce support consumers during cost-of-living crisis

Innovation as myopia management moves to the fore

Prospects and Opportunities

Challenges ahead for contact lenses in the UK over the forecast period

Retail e-commerce to benefit from greater convenience and competitive prices

Sustainability will continue to take priority in contact lenses

