Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market 2024-2029 - Agfa-Gevaert Group, Fujifilm, Sectra, GE Healthcare Technologies, and Merative Dominate the Landscape

The global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market is projected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2029 from USD 4.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2029. The growth of the market is fuelled by rapid digitization of healthcare records and medical imaging data, regulatory compliance requirements, and growing need for data storage and management solutions. However, integration with existing healthcare IT system, data security and privacy concerns poses a significant challenge within this market.

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS, multi-site VNA segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on product type, the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market is segmented into VNA and PACS. The VNA segment held the largest market share in 2023. The VNA segment encompasses of department VNA, multi-department VNA and multi-site VNA. The multi-site VNA segment to witness the highest growth during forecast period. One major factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the increasing demand for seamless data accessibility and interoperability within healthcare systems.



As healthcare organizations strive to streamline their operations and improve patient care, they are increasingly turning VNAs to consolidate medical imaging data from multiple sites and disparate systems into a single, centralized repository. This enables healthcare providers to access patient information efficiently, regardless of location, leading to enhanced diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, further driving the demand for multi-site VNAs. With healthcare providers increasingly relying on remote access to medical imaging data for virtual consultations and remote diagnostics, the need for a centralized, secure, and interoperable storage solution has become more distinct ultimately driving the growth of this segment throughout the forecast period.

On-premise model held the largest market share in the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS Market

Based on deployment, the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market is segmented into on-premise and cloud based model. The on-premise mode of deployment held the largest market share in 2023. As the cost structure associated with on-premise solutions are used by several healthcare organizations, especially those with budget constraints or a preference for capital expenditures over operational expenses. Furthermore, the total cost of ownership (TCO) remains a significant consideration for healthcare organizations when choosing between deployment models.



While cloud-based VNAs offer advantages such as lower upfront costs and scalability, on-premises deployments can be more cost-effective over the long term, especially for organizations with predictable storage needs and established IT infrastructures. With advancements in storage technologies and more efficient hardware options, on-premises VNAs can deliver high performance and reliability at a lower TCO compared to cloud-based alternatives. However, cloud-based model will grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period.

Hospital & Clinics segment to register the highest growth in the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market during the forecast period

Based on end user, the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS solution market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term care facilities, nursing centers and other end-users which includes maternity care centers, trauma & emergency care centers.

In 2023, the hospital & clinics segment held the largest share among the end users. As these end-user are witnessing a growing volume of medical imaging data generated from various diagnostic modalities such as X-rays, MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds. This surge in imaging data is driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical imaging technology. As hospitals and clinics continue to prioritize efficiency, collaboration, and compliance, VNA and PACS solutions will play a crucial role in transforming healthcare delivery and enhancing patient outcomes.

APAC is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In this report, the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market is segmented segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR rate during the forecast period. The growth of this region is due to rising medical imaging investments, and technological advancements in diagnostic imaging modalities.

Moreover, advancements in technology and the growing prevalence of cloud computing are making VNA and PACS more accessible and affordable in APAC region. As healthcare providers in APAC continue to prioritize efficiency, accessibility, and quality of care, VNA and PACS solutions will play a pivotal role in driving healthcare transformation and improving patient outcomes across the region.

Research Coverage

This report studies the Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market based on product type, modality, deployment, vendor type, application, end user, and region. The report also analyses factors (such as drivers, opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) & PACS market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 407 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Volume of Medical Imaging Data to Drive Market

VNA Segment and Japan to Account for Significant Share in 2024

India to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

North America to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Emerging Markets to Register Higher Growth Rates During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers Heightened Investments in Medical Imaging Technologies Growing Demand for Streamlined Healthcare Data Management Solutions Integration of PACS/VNA with Electronic Medical Records (EMRs)

Restraints High Initial Investment Lack of Standardized Protocols and Interoperability Frameworks

Opportunities Government Initiatives to Increase Penetration of Al in Medical Imaging Increasing Medical Imaging Procedures and Large Imaging Data Silos Rapid Uptake of Big Data in Healthcare

Challenges Rising Security Concerns Related to Cloud-based Image Processing and Analytics Data Security Issues



Current Trends

Cloud Adoption

AI Integration

Value-based Care Focus

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) Enterprise Imaging Solutions Cloud-based Storage and Services

Complementary Technologies Image Exchange Networks Data Analytics and Business Intelligence

Adjacent Technologies Health Information Exchange (HIE)



Patent Analysis

Patent Publication Trends for VNA and PACS

Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis

Case Study Analysis

Ambra Health Utilized AWS Cloud Services to Propel Worldwide Growth of Its Medical Imaging Platform

NHS Trust Adopted Integration and Instant Data Access Offered by SynApps VNA to Establish Unified Platform for Storing and Managing DICOM Image Data

