Lotteries & Native American Casinos in the United States, 2024-2029: Competitive Analysis, Industry Segmentation, Financial Benchmarks

Dublin, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lotteries & Native American Casinos in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the last few years, industry revenue grew at a CAGR of 5.5% to $198.9 billion, including an expected 3.3% rise in 2024.

In periods of economic growth, lotteries and Native American casinos benefit from low unemployment levels, which drive growth in per capita disposable income. In contrast, recessionary periods cause the majority of consumers to opt against gambling in favor of reducing discretionary spending.

Market Trends

Pent-up demand propelled industry recovery. Consumers who had cut back on discretionary spending during the pandemic helped boost industry growth.

Strong consumer demand for traditional lotteries has offset larger pandemic losses. Consumers' propensity toward simple lottery games sustains the product segment.

Large population centers are a boon for the industry. In regions with larger population concentration, industry establishments benefit from wider exposure and increased contact with a diverse range of customers.

A continuous push for high-quality customer service encourages competition. Since many of the gambling and lottery facility operators are small and localized, good customer service ensures a competitive edge and makes the facility more attractive to customers.

Report Coverage

Market estimates from2014-2029

Competitive analysis, industry segmentation, financial benchmarks

Incorporates SWOT, Porter's Five Forces and risk management frameworks

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

The Florida Lottery

New York State Lottery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w09i3s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.