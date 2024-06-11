New Publication Reviewing Percutaneous PNS in the Management of Chronic Pain Highlights Consistent, Sustained Relief of Pain Across Multiple Targets

CLEVELAND, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR® Therapeutics, a leader in the use of peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) to address different types of pain throughout the body, announced the publication of a review of prospective studies evaluating the impact on chronic pain following percutaneous PNS treatment. Published in Pain Management, the review identified studies evaluating PNS treatment for three primary treatment applications: low back pain, shoulder pain, and neuropathic pain. Studies included in the review all utilized treatment with short-term percutaneous PNS for up to 60 days with leads placed to target participants’ specific pain.



Key takeaways from the publication included:



This review of prospective studies evaluating percutaneous PNS treatments for chronic pain summarizes the evidence, including multiple randomized controlled trials, across etiologies and nerve targets demonstrating the ability of this neurostimulation treatment to provide sustained relief of pain and the interference of pain with function without the need for implantation of a permanent PNS system.





Across studies, 73 percent of participants (n=137/187) had at least 50 percent reductions in pain intensity and/or pain interference at the end of treatment.





For included studies with long term follow-up, a majority of patients (57 percent, n=62/108) reported sustained improvements in pain and/or pain interference through 12-14 months.





Cumulatively, there were no serious adverse events or unanticipated device-related complications reported across all studies that met the inclusion criteria for this review.





The collected evidence supports the use of percutaneous PNS as a nonopioid, non-neurodestructive treatment option for chronic pain patients.

Read the full publication here: A Review of Prospective Studies Regarding Percutaneous Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Treatment in the Management of Chronic Pain

“The studies and data evaluating the impact of PNS on chronic pain were clear in demonstrating the potential of PNS to provide durable, sustained relief for patients,” said Dr. Scott Pritzlaff, M.D., author, Associate Professor, Division of Pain Medicine University of California-Davis School of Medicine and SPR consultant. “This short-term, nonopioid treatment approach with a strong safety profile and positive results offers physicians and patients an option to consider before requiring a permanent implant to address chronic pain.”

“Chronic pain remains a significant challenge for millions of Americans, impacting their quality of life, productivity, and ability to function and the utilization of PNS treatment offers a pathway to better outcomes for many,” said Maria Bennett, President, CEO and Founder of SPR Therapeutics. “This publication builds upon our extensive clinical library and real-world evidence which has demonstrated exemplary consistency in reducing pain. We continue to see long-lasting pain relief following just a 60-day treatment period.”

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS™ option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of postoperative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain.