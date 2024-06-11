BioFunctional Health Solutions delivers optimum health and wellness solutions to achieving the best quality of life

Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the massive growth in biomedical studies to improve human health, numerous challenges like the lack of insurance reimbursement and slow adoption of best new practices from around the world, hinder patient access to the best medical innovations. BioFunctional Health Solutions, Inc. (BHS), a Colorado-based company providing cutting edge health and wellness programs for individual and corporate customers, acknowledges the widening gap in biomedical development. It recognizes the need for integrating innovations into the current healthcare system that can expedite the healing process while improving access to the best care and reducing its cost.

BHS aims to deliver exceptional health and wellness solutions to individuals, families, and employers around the globe by partnering with the world's best scientists, laboratories, and technology providers to develop simple solutions for everyone to achieve the ultimate quality of life. It offers services such as brain function and memory optimization, DNA-based nutrition and activity programs, mental well-being and psychological strength building, musculoskeletal pain improvement, longevity, and quality of life solutions.

Essentially, BHS seeks to preserve and advance medical innovations not only in the United States but around the globe. It leverages cutting-edge technology that enables better patient outcomes saving time and money. “What we’ve done differently is being able to measure health care outcomes quantitatively and do real-time regression analysis and clinical studies on the use of treatment guidelines created by doctors using different modalities and treatment techniques from around the world that have been proven effective,” Brent Kruel, the CEO of BioFunctional Health Solutions, stated.

The leader in functional, integrative and regenerative medicine boasts its unique and comprehensive approach to assessing and treating various conditions and diseases. This involves a meticulous initial evaluation of 434 biomarkers to include, genetic (DNA) predisposition assessment, a 78-biomarker blood test that utilizes a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) system, along with food sensitivity, environmental pollutants, and gut health evaluation. BHS utilizes an AI system developed by the world’s leading neuroendocrinologist, Dr. Mark Gordon, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a leader in science and technology development. “How we approach the health and well-being of an individual is by looking at their unique biochemistry and genetics to determine exactly what works for them,” added the BHS CEO. “We even work to prevent and treat cancer through our partnership with the world renowned Riordan Clinic.” Additionally, BHS medical director, Dr. Bradley Vilims, is a patented inventor of medical devices that help to prevent surgeries. His influence on the clinical best practices have led to saving employers millions of dollars in medical costs and countless employees the pain and time of recovering from surgery.

BHS is trusted by millions, including NFL and FIFA athletes, small businesses, and Fortune 500 companies. They create limitless possibilities for health and wellness by personalizing all their programs to an individual’s unique biochemistry and genetics, to improve overall health, prevent health risks, and balance hormones and vital nutrients to restore mental focus, maximize energy levels, and age gracefully. The trailblazing wellness and healthcare service provider extended its programs to employers seeking to provide the best health benefits for their employees to boost overall productivity and profitability at the lowest possible cost. BHS also caters to families that want to ensure their children's good health and success by providing them with a personalized guidebook to optimize their life from a young age.

“We aim to earn a significant market share in employer-based health benefits in the United States, bringing more value for their healthcare premium spend. We also hope to bring our entire ecosystem of clinical practice guidelines, treatments, medical devices, and technology to countries that want their citizens at their best, all while providing medical professionals with an expanded menu of the most efficacious and innovative solutions from around the world,” the CEO of BHS passionately stated. BioFunctional Health Solutions relentlessly nurtures the ecosystem it created to deliver the highest quality care imaginable, encouraging individuals and families to kickstart their journey in improving their overall health and wellness and helping employers to complement their existing insurance and benefits for employees with quality of life health solutions.

