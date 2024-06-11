Octopus Titan VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Titan VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 11 June 2024.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Third party discretion Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 14,130,416 91.72 1,195,615 7.76 19,285 79,571 0.52 51,347 2 12,327,056 83.14 1,180,634 7.97 19,285 1,318,303 8.89 630,956 3 13,195,190 87.39 1,142,067 7.56 19,285 762,298 5.05 357,394 4 13,265,930 87.32 1,150,816 7.58 19,285 775,233 5.10 264,970 5 13,275,214 87.59 1,132,973 7.48 19,285 747,477 4.93 301,285 6 13,169,831 87.58 1,200,950 7.99 19,285 666,509 4.43 419,659 7 13,702,021 89.77 1,146,026 7.50 19,285 416,276 2.73 192,626 8 13,715,765 89.43 1,159,064 7.55 19,285 462,792 3.02 119,328 9 13,807,136 90.77 1,159,064 7.62 19,285 245,400 1.61 245,349 10 13,457,047 88.50 1,166,996 7.68 19,285 581,063 3.82 251,843 11 13,269,710 87.27 1,202,854 7.91 19,285 732,542 4.82 251,843 12 14,148,990 91.60 1,166,996 7.55 19,285 130,822 0.85 10,141 13 13,525,024 90.58 1,226,470 8.21 19,285 180,333 1.21 525,122

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 1,690,503,960, 0.91% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75