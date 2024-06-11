Liminal Data Joins the ESG Data Convergence Initiative (EDCI)

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liminal Data Inc., a pioneer in advanced insights discovery, today announced its flagship solution, Liminal Omni-1™, has become a supporting data platform to the ESG Data Convergence Initiative (EDCI) – a first-of-its-kind, industry-led effort by the private equity community to establish consensus on meaningful ESG data.



Liminal’s advanced insights discovery platform, Liminal Omni-1™, empowers private equity firms with a transparent, comprehensive view of significant metrics across funds, portfolio companies, and portfolio company vendors, regardless of original data type or configuration. Portfolio companies can easily collect data needed to quantify impact metrics and equitably compare metrics using an industry standard framework while also deriving meaningful insights for their business.

“We’re excited to work with EDCI to help create a critical mass of meaningful, performance-based, comparable ESG data,” said Don Kasper, co-founder, Liminal Data Inc. “I firmly believe that this initiative will drive transparency and accuracy in impact reporting across the private market investor community, benefitting both investors and their portfolio companies.”

Liminal’s groundbreaking approach surpasses traditional data management solutions that often focus on a single customer need, such as carbon accounting. With Liminal Omni-1, customers can create a holistic view of their data landscape, resulting in a comprehensive data model that includes fund-level insights and portfolio company performance. This model can be leveraged to address various industry-specific and ad hoc needs, requests, and queries, greatly reducing dependence on cumbersome spreadsheets and costly consultants.

Moreover, Liminal customers benefit from an unparalleled level of trust in their data accuracy, providing both investors and portfolio companies with a competitive edge in public and private markets.

Highlights of Liminal Omni-1 specific to private market customers include:



API integrations for seamless data collection, reducing effort in surfacing meaningful data across portfolio companies.

Convenient, built-in reporting mechanism to aggregate and submit portfolio level data to EDCI for benchmarking.

Holistic view of impact performance for portfolio companies and transparent reporting to investors and other stakeholders.



Request a demo at LiminalImpact.com and discover how Liminal Omni-1 is quickly becoming the insights solution of choice for taking private market investing to the next level.

About Liminal Data Inc.

Liminal Data Inc. is a pioneer in advanced insights discovery technology. Our flagship solution, Liminal Omni-1™, is the first industry-agnostic software platform to simplify the complex data science that underpins the process of impact insights discovery. This technological leap creates all new efficiencies, including dramatically reducing the time, effort, and budgets typically required to find, see, and use actionable insights.