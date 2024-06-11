AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | May 2024

Milwaukee, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

May YTD - May Beginning

Inventory 2024 2023 %Chg 2024 2023 %Chg May 2024 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 16,650 19,047 -12.6 59,913 68,603 -12.7 87,554 40 < 100 HP 5,046 5,657 -10.8 20,813 22,672 -8.2 38,007 100+ HP 2,039 2,173 -6.2 9,650 9,827 -1.8 11,898 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 23,735 26,877 -11.7 90,376 101,102 -10.6 137,459 4WD Farm Tractors 291 266 9.4 1,611 1,561 3.2 797 Total Farm Tractors 24,026 27,143 -11.5 91,987 102,663 -10.4 138,256 Self-Prop Combines 401 487 -17.7 2,205 2,561 -13.9 1,347

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.



