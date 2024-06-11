Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Size to Surpass US$ 404.81 Million by 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global fish protein hydrolysate market is expected to grow from USD 254.52 Million in 2023 to USD 404.81 Million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period 2023-2033.



Fish protein hydrolysate has a good water-holding capacity, helps in growth performance, and provides nutritious feed for livestock species like cattle, poultry, equine, and swine. It is a protein sourced from fish meat or fish processing by-products using enzymatic or chemical processes. Enzymatically produced hydrolysates are broadly accepted, and they consist of a mixture of peptides in different sizes and free amino acids.



Competitive Strategy



To enhance their market position in the global Fish Protein Hydrolysate market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



• In May 2021: Biomega Group invested in expanding its biorefinery footprint in Hirtshales, Denmark. This investment supports the company’s plan to expand the production of the new Biomega PURE salmon peptide segment for the human health and nutrition market. It will eventually help the organization gain a share in the Fish Protein Hydrolysate market.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 4.75% 2033 Value Projection USD 404.81 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 254.52 Million Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Segments Covered by Component, Deployment, End-users, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market Growth Drivers The benefit of FPH as aquafeed formulation

Market Growth & Trends



Fish protein hydrolysates are broadly used in aquaculture feeds because they have better protein content and perfect amino acid balance for marine animals. Also, compared with other plants and animals, Fish is considered a good source of protein. Earlier, fish protein hydrolysate was only used as animal feed. As people became more aware of the high protein content of Fish, they started using it in several sectors. Hence, the fish protein hydrolysate is now used in many products like food & beverages, medicines, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pet food and animal & poultry feed. Also, the proteins that are found in fish change based on the species. Based on one of the studies, the world population will cross 9.7 billion by 2050, and there will be a growing need for nutrition and food for such a large population. The food supply must increase by 25% to 70% to feed such a large population. Fish is considered one of the crucial food sources; hence, it can broadly contribute to maintaining human nutrition and the global food supply. It is considered a good source of myriad micronutrients and nutrients like crucial amino acids, health-boosting omega-3 acids or LC-PUFA, high-quality protein, and important minerals like iodine, iron, zinc, calcium, phosphorous, selenium, vitamins A and B, and D, etc.



Key Findings



• In 2023, the powder segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 70.23% and market revenue of USD 178.75 Million.



The form segment is divided into powder, paste and liquid. In 2023, the powder segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 70.23% and market revenue of USD 178.75 Million. This significant market share is attributed to its broad use in making pharmaceutical-grade protein powder.



• In 2023, the enzymatic hydrolysis segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 82.67% and market revenue of USD 210.41 Million.



The technology segment is divided into enzymatic hydrolysis, acid hydrolysis and autolytic hydrolysis. In 2023, the enzymatic hydrolysis segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 82.67% and market revenue of USD 210.41 Million. This market share is attributed to the lower contamination and less use of heavy metals.



• In 2023, the animal feed industries segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57.89% and market revenue of USD 147.34 Million.



The application segment is divided into pharmaceuticals, food industries, animal feed industries, agriculture and others. In 2023, the animal feed industries segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57.89% and market revenue of USD 147.34 Million. This market share is attributed to growing contagious diseases in livestock. Hence, the demand for supplemental feed additives, such as cattle and cows, is growing to improve livestock immunity.



• In 2023, the tuna segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34.09% and market revenue of USD 86.76 Million.



The source segment is divided into salmon, tuna, anchovy, herring and others. In 2023, the tuna segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34.09% and market revenue of USD 86.76 Million. This market share is attributed to the high level of crucial amino acids in the tuna-based FPH. Hence, it has become an important ingredient in products that support muscle growth and recovery.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market:



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Europe region occurred as the largest market for the global Fish Protein Hydrolysate industry, with a market share of 35.87% and a market value of around USD 91.30 Million in 2023. This market share is attributed to the surge in the humanization trend of pets. People in the region prefer to have pets and treat them as family members. This trend is very common in all the European countries.



Key players operating in the global Fish Protein Hydrolysate market are:



• Biomega

• Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products

• Diana Group (Symrise)

• Copalis

• Scanbio Marine Group AS

• Hofseth BioCare ASA

• Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland

• Shenzhen Taier

• Neptune’s Harvest

• Omega Protein Corporation

• Pelagia

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global Fish Protein Hydrolysate market based on below mentioned segments:

Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market by Form:



• Powder

• Paste

• Liquid



Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market by Technology:



• Enzymatic Hydrolysis

• Acid Hydrolysis

• Autolytic Hydrolysis



Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market by Application:



• Pharmaceuticals

• Food Industries

• Animal Feed Industries

• Agriculture

• Others



Global Fish Protein Hydrolysate Market by Source:



• Salmon

• Tuna

• Anchovy

• Herring

• Others



About the report:



The global Fish Protein Hydrolysate market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



