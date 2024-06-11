Global VVT and Start-Stop System Market Size To Exceed USD 82.33 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.68%

New York, United States , June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global VVT & Start-Stop System Market Size Expected to Grow from USD 47.38 Billion in 2023 to USD 82.33 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Variable valve timing (VVT) is an automotive engine technology that controls the timing of the engine's intake and exhaust valves as they open and close. This adjustment is made continuously and variably to maximise engine performance at various RPMs, improving fuel efficiency, reducing emissions, and increasing overall engine power and responsiveness. VVT and start-stop systems in automobiles stop the engine when the vehicle comes to a stop, such as at a red light, then restart when the driver releases the brake to press the gas pedal. The operation of the VVT and start-stop system reduces wasted fuel consumption while the vehicle is idling, enhancing fuel efficiency and mileage. As a result, there is a higher demand for fuel-efficient cars. With the rapid growth of electric vehicles, the VVT and start-stop system market is predicted to grow steadily because of increased demand for hybrid and other alternative fuel ICE vehicles. As a result, higher demand for hybrid vehicles is projected to boost the production of VVT and start-stop systems. However, the high price of the start-stop system, as well as engine wear caused by higher start-stop cycles, are two major concerns that may limit the growth of the VVT and start-stop system market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global VVT & Start-Stop System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Cam-phasing, Cam-phasing Plus Changing, BAS, Enhanced Starter, Direct Starter, ISG), By Valvetrain (SOHC, DOHC), By Vehicle (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The cam-phasing segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global VVT & start-stop system market during the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the global VVT & start-stop system market is categorized into cam-phasing, cam-phasing plus changing, bas, enhanced starter, direct starter, and ISG. Among these, the cam-phasing segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global VVT & start-stop system market during the forecast period. Cam-phasing uses only one hydraulic phasing actuator, as opposed to other systems that use separate mechanisms for each cylinder. This simple application encourages OEMs to utilise cam-phasing technology.

The SOHC segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the valvetrain, the global VVT & start-stop system market is categorized into SOHC and DOHC. Among these, the SOHC segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. A manufacturer's engineering ability can allow for four valves per cylinder configuration using SOHC. Because the majority of the valvetrain is reduced in this configuration, a SOHC 4-valve engine has more torque in the low end. In compared to the increasing bulk of the valvetrain.

The passenger car segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global VVT & start-stop system market during the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the global VVT & start-stop system market is categorized into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. Among these, the passenger car segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global VVT & start-stop system market during the forecast period. Passenger vehicles are anticipated to accept VVT and start-stop technologies more quickly than LCVs and HCVs will. Rising purchasing power in developing countries is another factor driving the passenger automobile category's growth. Initially, VVT and start-stop technologies will be included into mild-hybrid and premium passenger automobiles.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global VVT & start-stop system market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share of the global VVT & start-stop system market over the forecast period. Japan, China, and India are all witnessing an increase in automotive output. Because of increased automotive manufacturing with VVT systems, the region has the largest global share of VVT systems. India is fast expanding because there's an increased preference for diesel-powered vehicles, creating a demand for VVT systems for diesel engines in the country. Furthermore, rising economic conditions in Asian countries like India, Thailand, and Indonesia led to in an increase in the number of luxury passenger vehicles.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the global VVT & start-stop system market during the forecast period. The United States is leading the way in the implementation of cutting-edge automobile technologies. The existing automobile manufacturing industry in the United States, which includes Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, has the potential to generate significant market expansion. The region's large number of global market players will allow it to keep a strong market share.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global VVT & Start-Stop System Market are BorgWarner Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, DENSO Corporation, Valeo S.A, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd, and Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In April 2021, Robert Bosch GmbH formed a joint venture with Qingling Motors to establish Bosch Hydrogen Powertrain Systems (Chongqing) Co., Ltd. in China. The joint venture's purpose is to offer fuel cells to all Chinese automotive manufacturers.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global VVT & start-stop system market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global VVT & Start-Stop System Market, By Technology

Cam-phasing

Cam-phasing Plus Changing

BAS

Enhanced Starte

Direct Starter

ISG

Global VVT & Start-Stop System Market, By Valvetrain

SOHC

DOHC

Global VVT & Start-Stop System Market, By Vehicle

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Hypervisor Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



