Edf: Appointment to EDF’s Board of Directors

Appointment to EDF’s Board of Directors

EDF's Combined Annual General Meeting of June 11, 2024, on the recommendation of the Board of Directors meeting of June 10, 2024, appointed Mr. Bruno Even as a director to replace Mrs. Colette Lewiner. Mr Bruno Even is appointed for a term of three years, expiring at the close of the Ordinary General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2026.

The Board is made up of 41.7% independent directors (excluding those representing employees), and 50% women. The Chairman and CEO and the members of the Board paid tribute to the commitment of Colette Lewiner, who has been with the company for many years, and thanked her for her decisive contributions.

Biographies of all Board members are available at: https://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/edf-at-a-glance/governance/board-of-directors.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

(1) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

Attachment