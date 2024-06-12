Global Biological Seed Treatment Market Size To Worth USD 3.52 Billion By 2033 l CAGR of 11.27%

New York, United States , June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biological Seed Treatment Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.21 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.52 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.27% during the projected period.





Biological seed treatment includes active ingredients including fungus, bacteria, plant extracts, algal extracts, and others. Biological seed treatment contains microorganisms that are used to protect seeds from seed and soil-borne illnesses, making it the best alternative to chemical remedies. Both liquid and powder versions are accessible to them. Biological seed treatment is to ensure that the products are distributed uniformly across the seed surface. Biological seed treatment acts as a biostimulant for crops, causing them to develop healthier and faster. They also contribute to higher crop yields by minimizing biotic stress and improving the immune system to resist plant diseases. Furthermore, due to growing awareness of biological seed treatment's benefits and increasing concerns about the health and environmental effects of traditional chemical seed treatments, demand for biological seed treatment has skyrocketed. Chemical seed treatments create a serious risk to pollinators and damage the ecology. It is thought that honeybees are particularly vulnerable to neurotoxic pesticides. Microorganisms utilized as active ingredients in pest management are usually safe for the environment and non-target organisms, unlike manufactured insecticides. However, the higher expense of biological seed treatments in comparison to chemical seed treatments is a disadvantage. Due to chemical seed treatment's cheaper cost per unit and large-scale manufacturing of seeds, biological seed treatment is more expensive per acre than chemical seed treatment.

Global Biological Seed Treatment Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Microbial and Botanical), By Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, and Fruits and Vegetables), By Function (Seed Protection and Seed Enhancement), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The cereals and grains segment is anticipated to dominate the global biological seed treatment market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the crop type, the global biological seed treatment market is divided into cereals and grains, and fruits and vegetables. Among these, the cereals and grains segment is anticipated to dominate the global biological seed treatment market during the projected timeframe. Biological seed treatments for grains and cereals, including wheat, corn, rice, and barley, focus on improving seed germination, disease resistance, nutrient absorption, and overall crop yield.

The seed protection segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the global biological seed treatment market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global biological seed treatment market is divided into seed protection and seed enhancement. Among these, the seed protection segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the global biological seed treatment market during the projected timeframe. Biological seed treatments, applied during seedling development, provide targeted pest and fungal disease management. They safeguard crops by preventing soil-borne diseases and promoting consistent stand establishment.

North America is expected to dominate the global biological seed treatment market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global biological seed treatment market over the forecast period. The significant market share of this sector can be attributed to the growing demand for disease-tolerant and high-yielding crops from both domestic and foreign markets. Additionally, factors that support the growth of this market in the area include a well-organized crop protection chemical distribution chain, the availability of land and water, enterprising farmers, growing public awareness of environmentally friendly sustainable crop production methods, and the involvement of numerous stakeholders. The development of high-quality seeds as a result of the increased potential provided by genetically modified organisms (GMOs), changes in climatic conditions, flexibility in sowing techniques, and mounting regulatory pressure are other growing agronomic trends that support the expansion of this regional market. The robust agricultural sector in North America, coupled with notable advancements in technology and legislation that encourage environmentally conscious behaviors, contribute to the growth of the biological seed treatment market in the area.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the global biological seed treatment market during the predicted timeframe. The biological seed treatment market is expanding quickly in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, which is home to China, India, and Japan. The dominating markets in APAC vary based on the agricultural practices and crop choices of each nation. For example, two common crops in China that profit from biological seed treatment are rice and soybeans. The region's need for biological seed treatment is being driven by the expanding use of organic farming methods and rising consciousness of sustainable agriculture. Government initiatives in favor of ecologically friendly farming methods and a heightened focus on food safety also contribute to the market's growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global biological seed treatment market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta, Loveland, DuPont, Valent BioSciences LLC, Verdesian Life Sciences, Plant Health Care plc., Precision Laboratories, LLC, Koppert Biological Systems, Italpollina S.P.A, Croda International Plc, Corteva Agriscience, Novozymes A/S, Agrauxine by Lesaffre, and others.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, A new seed treatment called Equity VIP was introduced by Loveland Products and was developed specifically for soybeans.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Biological Seed Treatment Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Type

Microbial

Botanical

Global Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Crop Type

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Global Biological Seed Treatment Market, By Application

Seed Protection

Seed Enhancement

Global Biological Seed Treatment Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



