Global Molluscicides Market Size To Worth USD 246.6 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 6.84%

New York, United States , June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Molluscicides Market Size is to Grow from USD 127.2 Million in 2023 to USD 246.6 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.84% during the projected period.





A chemical agent primarily used to kill snails and slugs is referred to as molluscicide. These chemicals help to reduce the intensity of snails and slugs in agriculture. Molluscicide affects the nervous and digestive systems of snails and slugs, leading to its death. Molluscicides cause a stoppage in water intake in their body eventually causing the death. Molluscicide helps to reduce the population of mollusks and reduce their bad impact on crop growth. Molluscicides are usually used for vegetables and fruit crops as it is favorable for their growth. Molluscicides can be used to increase the attractiveness of gardens, and parks, and the quality of produce. Molluscicide has the power to reduce the intensity of snails and slugs, which causes harm to the main crop and reduces the yield. Companies are focusing on eco-friendly molluscicides by using natural and harmless by-products. The molluscicide has gained recognition because of a drastic shift towards integrated pest management practices. The molluscicide named polyherbal is a biological molluscicide that causes no harm to non-targeting species. The molluscicide are very expensive and may often non-targeting species like human beings, and fish.

Browse key industry insights spread across 205 pages with 100 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Molluscicides Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Chemical {Metaldehyde, Methiocarb, Ferric Phosphate}, Biological), By Form (Pellets, Liquid, Gel), By Application (Agricultural, Non-Agricultural), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033."

The chemical segment is expected to dominate the global molluscicides market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global molluscicides market is divided into chemical (metaldehyde, methiocarb, ferric phosphate), and biological. Between these, the chemical segment is expected to dominate the global molluscicides market during the forecast period. The chemical type of molluscicide is the quickest way to reduce the population of snails and slugs. This is a quicker way to remove the mollusks, snails, and slugs. This segment is further classified into metaldehyde, methiocarb, and ferric phosphate.

The pellets segment is dominating the global molluscicides market during the forecast period.

On the basis of form, the global molluscicides market is further classified into pellets, liquid, and gel. Between these, the pellets segment is dominating the global molluscicides market during the forecast period. Because of its convenience to apply over traditional methods, it is widely used. The pellet segment helps to reduce the effect on non-targeted organisms. The very minute amount of pellet is also beneficial, hence avoiding the excess use of it.

The agricultural segment is dominating the market with the highest revenue share during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global molluscicide market is divided into agricultural and non-agricultural segments. Among these, the agricultural segment is dominating the market with the highest revenue share during the forecast period. It is mostly used in fruit and vegetable crops, as these crops are most suitable for the growth of mollusks, snails, and slugs. In agriculture, molluscicide can be used as a seed treatment that safeguards the seed.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global molluscicides market over the predicted timeframe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global molluscicides market over the predicted timeframe. Asia Pacific region has the most diverse biodiversity, which allows to production variety of crops including cereals, pulses, and grains, hence, increasing the demand for molluscicides. The increase in disposable income and the increase in population are the main factors that cause the growth of the market in this region.

North America is the fastest-growing region among others. The North American region’s market is growing at a fast pace because of the increase in food security, and increasing awareness about the product. The North American region is experiencing rapid growth due to the awareness of the product, and increased importance of reducing the snails and slugs intensity.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Molluscicides Market include Lonza, Certis USA L.L.C., Bayer, Zagro, Agchem Manufacturing Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions, AMGUARD Environmental Technologies, Neudorff, Philagro, Marrone Bio Innovations, AMVAC Chemical Corporation, Syngenta Crop Protection AG, HISIGMA CHEMICALS CO., LTD, VAPCO, Liphatech, Inc., PI Industries, De Sangosse Ltd, BASF SE, and others.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, an advanced formula was introduced by the ADAMA which increases the efficiency of its active ingredients that help in improving plant health.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Molluscicides Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Molluscicides Market, By Type

Chemical

Metaldehyde

Methiocarb

Ferric Phosphate

Biological

Global Molluscicides Market, By Form

Pellets

Liquid

Gel

Global Molluscicides Market, By Application

Agricultural

Non-Agricultural

Global Molluscicides Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



