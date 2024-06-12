Trifork invests in Rokoko Care to advance AI-based physiotherapy

Copenhagen, 12 June 2024 – Trifork and Rokoko Care enter into a strategic partnership to offer digital physiotherapy treatment in patients’ own home. With this strategic partnership and an investment that gives Trifork 22% ownership of Rokoko Care, both companies will work towards a shared vision of improving healthcare and quality of life through advanced technology.

This partnership furthers Trifork's and Rokoko Care's mission to address critical societal challenges with innovative solutions on both national and international levels. Trifork's over 20 years of experience in health IT, combined with Rokoko Care's pioneering computer vision technology—which tracks users' movements in real time via their phone cameras—ensures that Rokoko Care's digital physiotherapy platform can be accessible to everyone in need.

Karen Skjerbæk Jørgensen, CCO for Trifork Digital Health, states:

“With an aging population and increasing demands on a strained healthcare system, there is an urgent need for digital home treatment solutions. Rokoko Care's platform complements Trifork's portfolio of health solutions, which support home-based treatment and the entire patient journey. A significant technical advantage is that Rokoko Care's computer vision technology operates on citizens' own devices."

For over two decades, Trifork has developed and implemented innovative digital health solutions in Denmark, including the Shared Medication Record, the My Doctor app, and the Telma solution. This extensive experience will enable Rokoko Care to elevate their physiotherapy solution to the highest level. Rokoko Care brings deep insights into physiotherapy, along with advanced motion capture technologies, combined with computer vision and AI, which can introduce new opportunities to Trifork Digital Health.

Jesper Grankær Carøe, CEO Trifork Digital Health, adds:

"Developing and implementing digital solutions that meet the demands of both the public and citizens is always challenging. Our extensive experience with numerous solutions for municipalities, regions, and agencies will help Rokoko Care maximize the value of their innovative platform.”

Jakob Fisker, CPO and co-founder of Rokoko Care, states:

“Rokoko Care introduces a valuable tool for clinical practice that facilitates physiotherapeutic rehabilitation for patients in their own homes without compromising healthcare quality. This solution provides objective data, enabling physiotherapists to personalize treatments for each patient, thereby enhancing the quality, flexibility, and effectiveness of care. Consequently, treatments can be conducted more frequently wherever the patient is—at home, at work, or even at a vacation home. This level of flexibility is highly desired by patients.”

Matias Søndergaard, CEO and co-founder of Rokoko Care, adds:

“Although we are a relatively new company, the timing of our solution is perfect. We believe that the future of healthcare lies in a combination of physical and digital services, delivered as close to the patient as possible, with the patient at the center. Partnering with Trifork and receiving their investment will allow us to expand our solution to reach many more people, fostering innovative and effective healthcare solutions. We are excited about this partnership and the potential it holds.”



About Rokoko Care (rokokocare.com)

Rokoko Care is a health tech startup offering a digital physiotherapy solution of the same name. This solution operates through a web portal for physiotherapists and an app for citizens. Physiotherapists can assign rehabilitation programs that citizens can easily access and follow at home. Rokoko Care's computer vision technology allows citizens to train in front of their phone, with the app live-tracking their movements. This technology enhances training completion rates, enabling physiotherapists to monitor progress remotely and support their expertise with data. Based in Copenhagen, Rokoko Care evolved from Rokoko, a tech company with a decade of experience in motion capture and customers in over 100 countries.

Questions should be directed to: CEO, Matias Søndergaard, +45 60 60 50 14, matias@rokokocare.com

About Trifork (trifork.com)

Trifork is a global pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,275 employees across 72 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than 66 million video views online. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Questions should be directed to:

Group Investment Director, Frederik Svanholm, +41 79 357 7317, frsv@trifork.com, or

Head of Media Relations & CCO FinTech, Peter Rørsgaard, +45 20 42 24 94, pro@trifork.com

