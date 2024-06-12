NetBet Announces £1 Million Predictor Tournament

LONDON, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet is excited to unveil its newest and most thrilling promotion yet - a Predictor Tournament with a staggering prize pool of £1 million. The Free to Play Correct Score Predictor promotion is available to all NetBet Sport players and promises to bring excitement, challenge, and incredible rewards.



The Predictor Tournament is an excellent opportunity for sports enthusiasts and betting aficionados to test their predictive skills and win big. Participants will predict outcomes for all Euro 2024 games across four rounds of fixtures. Players who correctly predict two or more results correctly out of six will win anything from a £2 Free Bet to £100,000 cash. Those who have correctly predicted 20 or more correctly over the four rounds will also be able to win a whopping £1,000,000 prize.

This isn't the first time NetBet has given players something to enjoy. Their revamped Wheel of Sportune has been spinning all season, featuring daily free prizes to all NetBet Sport players. This coupled with their regular weekly score predictor has cemented them as a sportsbook that rewards its valued players.

"We're thrilled to offer our players such an exciting and rewarding experience," said NetBet CEO, Marcel Prioteasa. "This tournament not only provides a substantial prize pool but also gives our customers a unique opportunity to showcase their expertise throughout an exciting summer of football."

For more information please contact: press@netbet.co.uk

About NetBet

NetBet is a leading online gambling platform, offering a wide range of sports betting options, casino games, and more. Committed to providing a safe and exciting betting environment, NetBet continuously strives to offer the best experiences for its users.

NetBet is a real money gambling site.

Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Visit BeGambleAware.org for more information.



You must be 18 or over and registered with NetBet to participate in any betting activity.