State of Sustainability in America 2024, 22nd Annual Market Research Consumer Trends Report

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 State of Sustainability in America, 22nd Annual Market Research Consumer Trends Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2024 State of Sustainability in America Report, now in its 22nd year, measures and describes the marketplace for sustainable products and services, the consumers who use them, consumers' expectations of corporate behavior, and attitudes toward environmental and social issues. In addition, it uncovers consumer motivations and the challenges they encounter in their pursuit to become increasingly aligned with a more sustainable lifestyle.

While challenges may exist regarding the relevance of sustainability in a world which is defined by increasing global unrest, social inequities, historically high inflation and concern over future pandemics, many of the latest findings provide evidence that sustainable ideals and attitudes have taken on a higher level of acceleration and importance in consumers' mindset. Even further, data results show that consumers expect other entities such as governments and companies to step up and ensure the progress that has been made in sustainable initiatives will continue, even during trying times, in order to protect the very existence of the planet and its inhabitants.

Consumers are also making purchasing decisions based on a growing set of values-based qualities from toxin-free to fair trade. Therefore, the need for an understanding of consumer drivers that affect behavior patterns has never been stronger. This report uncovers the insights into what may lie ahead and provide perspective on the trends within the sustainability market from a consumer point of view.

Some of the Sustainable topics covered in the report:

Consumer insights regarding the health of the planet and what issues resonate most with them

Concerns about global warming and planetary survival

How segments within society view sustainability differently and what motivates this differentiation

Behaviors consumers are adopting and challenges they have to live more sustainably

Consumer attitudes toward plastic waste and packaging

Interest in corporate initiatives and impact on purchase

Growth of natural and organic product use

and much more!

Key Topics Covered:

U.S. Sustainability Consumer Trends Database Overview

Sustainability Trends and Insights

Sustainable Conviction: Moving the Needle

Managing Inflation: Doubling Down on "Green"

Close to the Tipping Point: Eco-Anxiety

Carbon Labeling: It Can Be Offsetting

Universal Certification: All for One and One for All

Environmental Social Governance 2.0: Widening the Scope

Less is Better: Recycling Is Not the Answer

Emerging Agriculture: Healthy Soil, Healthy Life

Plant-Based Diet: "Mooooove" Over

Sustainability Segmentation

Sustainability Segmentation Model Methodology

Shades of Green

Segmentation Overview

LOHAS Consumer as Environmental Steward

Environmental and Social Engagement

Influential and Early Adoption Behavior

Sacrificing for the Environment

Personal and Planetary Linkage

Effect of Inflation across Segments

"Green" Purchases vs. Price

LOHAS Leaders and Followers

Leaders and Followers "Green" Purchase vs. Price

Interest in a Companies' Initiatives

Trended Segment Composition

The LOHAS Consumer Profile

The NATURALITES Consumer Profile

The DRIFTERS Consumer Profile

The CONVENTIONALS Consumer Profile

The UNCONCERNEDS Consumer Profile

Demographic Summary Across Segments

Consumer Insights on the State of the Planet

Perceptions of Planet's Tipping Point

Optimism Toward Reversing Climate Change

Perception of Personal Ability to Help Environment

Concern about Environmental Issues

Trended Concern about Environmental Issues

Factors Consumers Believe Will Destroy Life on Earth

Plastic in Environment Disease Global Warming Depletion of Natural Resources Lack of Biodiversity Meat from Animals



Waste, Packaging & Recycling

Concern about Personal Waste Production

Awareness of a Circular Economy

Concern about Food Waste

Conservation and Reuse Behaviors

Concern over Excessive Packaging

Preference for Environmentally-Friendly Packaging

Interest in Companies' Packaging Initiatives

Environmental-Friendliness Ratings of Packaging Types

Ratings of Least Environmentally-Friendly Packaging Types

Desire for Lowered Plastic Use across Restaurants and Retailers

Preference for Material Other than Plastic

Preference for Refillable Options

Attitudes toward Refillable Packaging

Frequency of Recycling across Packaging Types

Recycling Skepticism

Personal Sustainability Action

Concern about Inflationary Prices

Impact of Current Economy on Sustainable Behavior

Concern about Environmental Protection

Positive Sustainable Behavior Change due to Economy

Willingness to Make Personal Sacrifices for the Environment

Sacrificing for Environment vs. Personal "Green" Lifestyle

Impact of Environment on Purchase Decisions

Sustainable Behaviors regarding Packaging

Sustainable Behaviors regarding Toxins

Sustainable Behaviors regarding Alignment with Company Initiatives

Sustainable Behaviors with Double-Green Benefits

Sustainable Behaviors regarding Conservation

Purchase Intent of an Electric or Hybrid Vehicle

Influencing Behavior regarding E-Friendly Purchases - Trended

Good Corporate Citizenship: Being Accountable

Importance of Corporate Citizenship

Impact of Corporate Citizenship on Loyalty and Purchase

Boycotting Behavior

Interest in Corporate Environmental Initiatives

Interest in Corporate Social Initiatives

Impact of Causal Initiatives

Need for Proof of Environmental Claims

Methods to Determine Corporate Sustainability Actions

Methods to Determine Corporate Sustainability Actions by Generation

Perceptions of Heightened Product Value due to Sustainable Initiatives

Social Sustainability and Responsibility

Interest in Socially Responsible Business

Concern for Socially Responsible Initiatives

Preference to Purchase from Socially Responsible Companies

Interest in Corporate Initiatives regarding Inclusiveness and Female Empowerment

Interest in Corporate Initiatives regarding Local Community Support

Interest in Corporate Initiative regarding Global Workers

Interest in Protecting the Rights of Workers

Product Purchase Drivers

Influencers to Sustainable Purchase

Growth in Influencers to Sustainable Purchase

Skepticism and Confusion about Sustainable Purchasing

Impact of Sustainable Certifications on Purchase Recognition and Understanding of Certifications

Impact of Certifications on Purchase

Impact of Regenerative & Organic Certifications on Natural/Organic Category Purchase

Understanding of the Benefits of Regenerative and Organic Certifications

Ratings of Trustworthiness of Certifications

Interest in a Universal Certification

Sustainable Product Purchase

Concern about Chemicals in Product Categories

Frequency of Chemical Monitoring across Categories

Environmental Impact of Product Life Cycle Stage

Concern for Fertilizers and Pesticides in Agriculture

Household Penetration of Organic Foods/Beverages

Importance of Food and Beverage Attributes

Likelihood to Purchase Plant-Based Foods

Purchase of Conventional, Natural or Organic Personal Care Products

Growth in Natural or Organic Personal Care Purchase

Growth in Importance of Personal Care Attributes

Interest in Purchasing Environmentally-Friendly Personal Care Categories

Purchase of Conventional, Natural or Organic Household Products

Growth in Natural or Organic Household Product Purchase

Growth in Importance of Household Cleaning Product Attributes

Interest in Purchasing Environmentally-Friendly Household Product Categories

Barriers to Environmentally-Friendly Product Purchase

Extent of "Green" Product Purchase

Impact of Price on Sustainable Product Purchase - Trended

Perspectives on Shopping Sustainably

Trended Channel Shopping: General Population vs. LOHAS

Shopping at Dollar Stores

Trended Grocery Store Shopping

Increased Use of Store Brand Food/Beverages

Shopping at Thrift Stores

Sustainable Initiatives Which Prompt Increased Store Shopping by Generations

