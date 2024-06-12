Key Global Standards and Policies for Intelligent Video Surveillance, Featuring Axis Communications, Dahua Technology, Hikvision and HiSilicon

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Global Standards and Policies for Intelligent Video Surveillance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ramifications of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) are becoming increasingly evident. Additionally, cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) are gradually being adopted in intelligent video surveillance solutions, fueling a fresh wave of growth in the industry. Taiwanese companies specializing in video surveillance are starting to identify more lucrative prospects.

However, market standards and policy emphases differ across nations. For manufacturers, navigating and complying with the specific regulations governing product sales in these markets should be a top priority.

This report provides an overview of the development of the intelligent video surveillance market worldwide, analyzes several key video surveillance standards, and examines the development of intelligent video surveillance policies in major countries, including China, the United States, and Europe.

1. Development of the Intelligent Video Surveillance Market

1.1 Definition and Scope of Intelligent Video Surveillance

1.2 Intelligent Video Surveillance Market Size



2. Analysis of Key Standards in Intelligent Video Surveillance

2.1 Key International Standards

2.1.1 International Organization for Standardization and International Electrotechnical Commission

2.1.2 Open Network Video Interface Forum and Physical Security Interoperability Alliance

2.1.3 European Telecommunications Standards Institute

2.2 Key National and Industry Standards



3. Intelligent Video Surveillance Policies of Major Countries

3.1 China: Advancing to the "Chinese-made" Phase

3.1.1 Safe City Construction Plan

3.1.2 14th Five-Year Plan for the Security Industry (2021-2025)

3.2 United States: De-identification and De-coupling from China

3.2.1 Fourth Amendment to the US Constitution

3.2.2 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)

3.3 Europe: Focus on Privacy Requirements

3.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

3.3.2 European Artificial Intelligence Act

3.4 Summary

