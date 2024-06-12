Correction: Baltic Horizon Fund General Meeting - notice to investors

In the correction notice, the record date for the Swedish Depositary Receipt (hereinafter the “SDR”) holders is corrected.

Northern Horizon Capital AS hereby corrects information presented in the stock exchange announcement published on 10 June 2024: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=bc61e2582f98b6d108ebd6a8dd224f38f&lang=en

The initially published announcement marked the record date enabling participation and voting in the general meeting as 21 June 2024. Due to public holiday in Sweden the record date for SDR holders is 20 June 2024 (instead of initially announced 21 June 2024). Therefore SDR holders whose SDR-s are registered with Euroclear Sweden AB via a bank or other nominee are required to notify their bank or nominee account provider by 20 June 2024 (instead of initially announced 21 June 2024) to temporarily add their name on the Euroclear Sweden AB owner register.

The current correction notice does not affect investors whose units are registered in the registry of unit-holders maintained by Nasdaq CSD SE.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

Distribution: Nasdaq, GlobeNewswire, www.baltichorizon.com

To receive Nasdaq announcements and news from Baltic Horizon Fund about its projects, plans and more, register on www.baltichorizon.com. You can also follow Baltic Horizon Fund on www.baltichorizon.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.