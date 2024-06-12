Tri Pointe Homes Promotes Linda Mamet to Executive Vice President and Names Urmila Menon as Chief Information Officer

IRVINE, Calif., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., announced the promotion of Linda Mamet to Executive Vice President in addition to her Chief Marketing Officer role, as well as the appointment of Urmila Menon as the company’s new Chief Information Officer.

In her expanded capacity, Mamet will continue to oversee sales, marketing and business intelligence strategies while also collaborating closely with Menon, IT team members and functional leaders to evolve the company’s technological capabilities. Mamet joined Tri Pointe Homes in 2014 as Vice President of Corporate Marketing and is a key member of the executive leadership team that addresses all facets of running the company. She continually builds upon Tri Pointe’s award-winning and passionate workplace culture, elevates the brand position across all markets, and augments the systems and processes that propel the Tri Pointe customer experience. Mamet’s promotion reflects the strategic vision, business acumen, and results-orientation she has consistently delivered in her 10 years with the company.

“From day one, Linda’s dedication to outstanding leadership and commitment to excellence has not only been a recipe for success at Tri Pointe Homes, but a source of inspiration and admiration for those who work alongside her,” said Doug Bauer, CEO of Tri Pointe Homes. “Linda possesses a masterful understanding of how to operate and thrive in today’s customer- and technology-driven world, and we could not be more pleased that she is expanding her leadership role as we look forward to a bright future for Tri Pointe Homes.”

Joining Tri Pointe Homes as its new Chief Information Officer, and reporting to Mamet, Menon is a seasoned technology leader with over three decades of experience in technology management, product management, strategic planning, and team leadership. Most recently, she served as Chief Technology Officer of ATI Restoration, a national disaster recovery firm handling building remediation and reconstruction. Menon’s career began in software engineering, and she has held several senior technology leadership roles in both B2B and B2C companies, including e-commerce environments. With a proven track record of partnering with business leaders, delivering technology solutions, and mentoring and developing talent, Menon will play a critical role in alignment with Tri Pointe’s business growth goals by leveraging company-wide platforms and introducing new technologies to enhance the experience for both customers and internal team members.

“We are thrilled to welcome Urmila to Tri Pointe Homes and are confident in her ability to build on our platforms, enhance operational excellence as we grow our scale, and offer exceptional guidance at every technological touchpoint,” said Mamet. “Urmila’s breadth of expertise and collaborative approach complements our values and growth goals. We look forward to the positive impact Urmila will undoubtedly have as Tri Pointe continues its trajectory of setting new standards in homebuilding.”

