Cloud Enterprise Content Management Global Report 2024 - The Journey Towards Connected Enterprises Offers Robust Opportunities for ECM

The global market for Cloud Enterprise Content Management is estimated at US$43.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$284.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Document Management segment, which is expected to reach US$50.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.8%. The Workflow Management segment is also set to grow at 30.7% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $18.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 31.9% CAGR to reach $33.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Market Trends & Drivers:

Unexpected Windfall Gains for Cloud ECM as COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation

COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital Transformation Equals Survival

Here's How Content Chaos Can Be Biggest Barrier to Successful Digital Transformation

Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

The Journey Towards Connected Enterprises Offers Robust Opportunities for ECM

Accelerated by Pandemic Induced WFM Models, ECM Converges With Enterprise Mobility Goals

Accelerated Mobility Amid the Pandemic Spurs Convergence of ECM With Mobility Solutions: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Big Data Overload Accelerates The Content Chaos Challenge

Why Now is the Time to Outthink Content Chaos?

Information Governance is the First Step in Leveraging the Value of Big Data: Volume of Data Generated, Stored & Consumed Worldwide (In Zettabytes)

Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Content Management Systems Grows Bigger

Use of ECM in the Logistics & Transportation Industry: A Review

IoT, Augmented Reality Convergence With ECM: A Major Trend

Expanding Use in Key End-Use Markets Drives Market Growth

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $43.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $284.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.4% Regions Covered Global

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adobe Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Amada Co., Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors Featured:

Adobe Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Amada Co., Ltd.

Alfresco Software, Inc.

AlixPartners, LLP

ACD Systems International, Inc.

Adgistics Ltd.

Advellence Solutions AG

Aetopia Ltd.

Alto Imaging Technologies, Inc.

Adstream (UK) Limited

Afineo Solutions

Alienbrain Ltd

Alkemics

Alltana Platform

