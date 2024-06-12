RentRedi and Home Title Lock Partner to Protect Rental Property Owners from Deed Fraud and Title Theft

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , an award-winning property management software that simplifies the renting process for both landlords and tenants, has partnered with Home Title Lock to empower landlords to protect their rental properties from deed fraud and title theft. RentRedi landlords can purchase Home Title Lock’s TripleLock™ Protection , which includes monitoring, alerts, and restoration services, at a discounted rate.







Property ownership is a significant investment, and safeguarding it against modern-day security threats is of the utmost importance. Rental and investment property owners are particularly vulnerable if they are involved in complex transactions, live in a different area or state than the property, or lack insight into just how common and serious fraud can be in the industry. This makes it easier for fraudsters to exploit security gaps and for fraudulent activities to go undetected for extended periods of time.

“Fraud has become a growing problem for rental property owners, and we are focused on providing access to cutting-edge security solutions that help our landlords and investors combat it,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “Partnering with Home Title Lock provides our customers with the option to adopt a robust defense strategy specifically designed for landlords and rental property owners to protect their most valuable assets.”

Early detection of fraudulent activities is key, as it can mitigate potential losses and prevent prolonged legal battles, safeguarding rental properties and financial interests. TripleLock™ Protection has a vigilant 24/7 monitoring system that detects any changes or suspicious activities, such as unauthorized alterations to ownership documents or title transfers. Subscribers receive alerts of any changes, empowering landlords to take swift action to investigate and rectify any fraudulent activity. Landlords who fall victim to title theft or deed fraud have access to a team of restoration experts to assist in navigating the complexities of legal proceedings to reclaim their property rights.

“Rental investment homes and all their hard-earned equity can be too easily stolen with just a forged signature,” said Home Title Lock Vice President of Partnership Sales, Chris Thompson. “RentRedi is the first property management platform to offer our TripleLock™ Protection services, which provide proactive protection of rental investments through a frontline defense that gives RentRedi landlords and property owners peace of mind that their assets and financial interests are being monitored.”

In addition to this partnership, RentRedi recently added an extra layer of security to its tenant screening process through a Plaid integration that provides landlords with the ability to seamlessly verify the income and assets of prospective renters, without requiring the exchange of sensitive documents. RentRedi’s automated Tenant Income and Asset Verification feature, powered by Plaid, protects all parties by reducing the risk of fraud and providing a more accurate financial picture of applicants all in one location.

ABOUT HOME TITLE LOCK

Over thirty years ago, Home Title Lock’s founder created the largest database of digital property records in the United States. Today, its U.S. based team and proprietary systems use that system and others like it to help protect property value and ownership from on-line threats, both foreign and domestic. We are just as dedicated to your personal home protection as we are to leading the fight against this crime. For more information visit hometitlelock.com .

ABOUT RENTREDI

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi’s easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 12 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list and was named an Inc. Power Partner, a GetApp Category Leader, a Capterra Established Player, and a G2 High Performer and Momentum Leader based on the software’s user ratings and popularity. To date, RentRedi has more than $25 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Realtor.com, Plaid, Stripe, and Sure Insurance to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b6a5236-22fb-45f4-bcf3-02c75f9ae009