Space-based Solar Energy Future Opportunities and Leader Index 2024-2035, with Airbus, Northrop Grumman, Sirin Orbital Systems, Solaren, Solestial, Space Solar, Thales Alenia Space & Virtus Solis

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space-based Solar Energy Future Opportunities: 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Space-based Solar Energy research suite provides in-depth analysis and strategic recommendations for energy providers, space vendors, and space-based solar energy vendors. This includes recommendations for the development of space-based solar energy systems, and wireless energy transmission technologies, as well as solar cells and solar panels to transition the global economy to sustainable energy.



It also assesses the limitations of existing terrestrial renewables, such as wind, wave, and solar energy, which are vulnerable to environmental factors such as weather and cloud cover.



The suite includes both a data deliverable, sizing the market, and providing key forecast data across 12 countries, as well as a Future Landscape document which gives a complete assessment of key trends, challenges, and key recommendations for stakeholders. Collectively, they deliver a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market; supporting energy providers and space-based solar energy vendors to shape their future market strategy.



Key Statistics

43,400 TWh - Net electricity production in 2035

$370m - Total investment in space-based solar energy in 2024

$36.1bn - Total investment in space-based solar energy in 2035

2024-2035 - Forecast period

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and development challenges within the space-based solar energy market; addressing challenges posed by solar radiation and long-distance wireless energy transmission when harvesting energy from space, the commercial viability of space based solar energy, and the viability of non-geostationary orbits, such as highly elliptical orbits. It also explores why space-based solar energy is necessary for a clean energy economy.



Key Takeaways: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the space-based solar energy market; accompanied by key strategic recommendations for the development of advanced photovoltaics.



Benchmark Industry Forecasts: Comprehensive forecast data including net electricity production, total wholesale electricity revenue, net electricity production by terrestrial solar energy, total investment in terrestrial solar energy, and total investment in space-based solar energy.



Future Leader Index: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 8 space-based solar energy vendors, via the Future Leader Index, featuring space-based solar energy market sizing for major players.

Airbus

Northrop Grumman

Sirin Orbital Systems AG

Solaren

Solestial

Space Solar

Thales Alenia Space

Virtus Solis

Research Deliverables

Nascent Market PDF Report - A comprehensive analysis of the current and future market landscape, alongside strategic recommendations and a walk-through of the forecasts.

Interactive Forecast Excel - Full 11-year forecasts for every available market metric provided in Excel format, with interactive 'What If' and scenario tools.

Online Data Platform - Access the very latest data in exclusive online data platform, harvest. All the data from Excel, with frequent updates and a more user-friendly interface.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2afha

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.