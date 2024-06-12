O2B Kids Opens 63rd Location in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2B Kids celebrates the opening of O2B Kids Cedarbrook in the Tampa Bay area. As a leader in Early Childhood Education, O2B Kids is excited to broaden its reach and positively impact the lives of families in the community.



This expansion marks a significant milestone in O2B Kids’ commitment to delivering outstanding educational experiences for children and their families. O2B Kids Cedarbrook is the 11th location to open in the Tampa Area, and 63rd location Nationwide. With this new school, O2B Kids aims to extend its nurturing environment, innovative curriculum, and dedicated educators to even more families.

Nestled in the heart of Riverview, O2B Kids Cedarbrook boasts state-of-the-art facilities designed to foster creativity, exploration, and development of the whole child. From spacious classrooms to vibrant outdoor play areas, every aspect of the environment has been crafted to inspire a love of learning and discovery.

“At O2B Kids, we recognize the impact of early childhood education on families and communities,” said Andy Sherrard, CEO of O2B Early Education. “With the opening of our new school, we are excited to continue our mission of providing children with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving world, and to celebrate the remarkable every day.”

O2B Kids Cedarbrook will offer a range of programs tailored to meet the unique needs and interests of children from early toddlerhood through preschool age. With a focus on hands-on learning, social-emotional development, and getting kids Kindergarten Ready.

O2B Kids Cedarbrook is currently enrolling children 12 months through 5 years old. We can’t wait for you to be a part of the perfect place to learn and grow!

Media contact:

Michelle M. Deschamps

O2B Early Education

Vice President of Marketing

michelled@o2bkids.com

407-897-9251

About O2B Early Education:

O2B Early Education is the parent company of O2B Kids. O2B Early Education is a family partner in preparing kids to be academically ready to succeed in school, socially ready to build great friendships and emotionally ready to face life’s challenges. Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, The Child Center, and FD Education. The company, founded in 1998, has provided excellent care and programs for children as young as newborns, all the way through school-age. As a whole, O2B Early Education is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children and creating a positive impact in their community.