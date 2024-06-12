Asia Broadband Begins Phase II Drilling Program at the La Paz Gold Mine Project, As Gold Production Increases

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun its Phase II Drilling Program at the La Paz Gold Mine Project located in Etzatlan, Jalisco, Mexico. The Phase I Program completed 1,088 meters of drilling on the concession property and the development team is in the process of mineralization analysis and mapping to direct the optimization of further drilling locations and depths. Further details of the La Paz Phase II drill program are expected to be released soon as they become available. The La Paz gold project is another prospective high yield asset addition in the Company’s strategic expansion initiative to acquire gold production and increase the AABB’s physical gold holdings.



AABB’s 2024 first quarter results recorded a doubling of gold production from the levels recorded in the last quarter of 2023. The resulting increase in gross profit in the first quarter was attributed to higher-grade recoveries, increased daily throughput levels and reduced production costs from economies of scale. Currently nearing the end of the second quarter of production the indications are trending to AABB achieving a further increase in revenues over the first quarter for the anticipated second quarter results.

“Our mining group is elated with the many signs revealed so far of high gold mineralization at the La Paz property, as we continue the drilling program into Phase II. The La Paz project is progressing to solidify its place as a key strategic asset in the Company’s mining property portfolio that will facilitate the growth of our operations and profitability going forward,” stated Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

AABB continues to implement its mining property expansion strategy to optimize development capital utilization by focusing operations in regions of Mexico where AABB has a comparative advantage of development resources and expertise readily available for rapid expansion and duplication of the Company’s previous gold production success.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at:

General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com www.aabbgmine2token.com www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-866-9054

