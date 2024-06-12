RTI Named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area 2024 by Fortune and Great Place to Work

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, is proud to announce its recognition as one of this year's Best Workplaces in the Bay Area. This is RTI’s second time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 21 out of 75. Named by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine ranked. Earning a spot means that RTI has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best workplaces among companies headquartered in the San Francisco Bay region.



"Being acknowledged by GPTW and Fortune is a testament to our commitment to improvement," said Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI. "Each year, we listen to our employees' feedback and take action. In today's world, we’re constantly reminded that working together as a team is more important than ever. Thank you to our employees around the world that help us maintain RTI as a great place to work."

RTI places a strong emphasis on its unique "1RTI" culture which focuses on inclusivity and employee engagement through company-wide events and interaction initiatives that cultivate a sense of belonging and unity among distributed teams. Rooted in its "Enjoy the Journey" philosophy, employee well-being, offering flexibility, and opportunities for professional growth is a priority. The company's "Working as One" mindset promotes a collaborative environment where employees feel valued and motivated to contribute to the company's success.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ List , Great Place To Work collected more than 80,000 confidential survey responses from employees at eligible companies. Via the Trust Index™ Survey , employees shared honest feedback about their experience by responding to 60 statements about the employee experience and answering two open-ended questions.

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

In April, RTI was Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at RTI. 94% of US-based employees said it’s a great place To Work– 37 points higher than the average U.S. company. Additionally, RTI’s EMEA headquarters located in Granada, Spain, was ranked in the Best Workplaces for Spanish Companies in its size category for the third consecutive year.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. “RTI shows care and commitment to its employees, and their efforts are being rewarded with the most valuable asset in business today: trust.”

We’re Hiring!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: rti.com/company/careers .

Don't meet every single requirement? At RTI, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace so if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't perfectly align with all qualifications in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or another one of our open roles. To learn more about RTI's Diversity initiatives, please visit: https://www.rti.com/company/diversity .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

Download a free trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext software today: www.rti.com/downloads

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List by surveying companies that together employ more than 8.2 million people in the U.S., with over 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, more than 80,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List and these rankings are based on their feedback. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ , have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the Bay Area. Read the full methodology .

To get on this list next year, start here .

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.