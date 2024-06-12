Global Precision Aquaculture Market Size To Worth USD 1971.01 Million By 2033 | CAGR OF 14.10%

New York, United States , June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Precision Aquaculture Market Size is to Grow from USD 527.22 Million in 2023 to USD 1971.01 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.10% during the projected period.







Precision aquaculture involves a variety of sensors used to gain insight into the farm environment, make decisions that optimize fish health, growth, and economic return, and reduce environmental risk. This trend parallels developments in agriculture sensors and other observing technologies leading to enhanced insight into crop health and animal welfare. Furthermore, the demand for marine products has increased due to changes in dietary choices and the growing worldwide population. Due to this, aquaculture offers a sustainable and controlled supply of fish and shellfish, it is a dependable source to fulfill this increasing need. Furthermore, technological developments in aquaculture have enhanced feed use, disease control, and production efficiency. The production and profitability of aquaculture have increased due to innovations like genetic enhancement, recirculating aquaculture systems, and monitoring instruments. However, the larger an aquaculture project is, the more difficult it becomes. Due to recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) being a relatively new technology, there will undoubtedly be unanticipated design and engineering issues with these systems, which hinder the expansion of the global precision aquaculture market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Precision Aquaculture Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), By System (Smart Feeding Systems, Monitoring and Control Systems, and Underwater ROV Systems), By Application (Feed Optimization, Monitoring & Surveillance, and Yield Analysis), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The software segment dominates the market with the largest market share during the projected time period.

Based on components, the global precision aquaculture market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Among these, the software segment dominates the market with the largest market share during the projected period. software elements to deliver the most accurate, up-to-date data regarding the bodies of water (successful aquafarming or aquaculture). Although aquaculture is still in its beginnings, the FAO projects that aquafarming will feed a significant portion of the world's population in the years to come. To this end, modern sensors, cameras, and analytics software have been used in aquaculture operations.

The monitoring and control systems segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the system, the global precision aquaculture market is segmented into smart feeding: systems, monitoring and control systems, and underwater ROV systems. Among these, the monitoring and control systems segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth through the forecast period. Various sensors and advanced cameras are used in precision aquaculture monitoring and control systems to display images and gather data on the health of farms, seas, and fish. Changing climatic variables, such as differing water supplies due to varied rainfall patterns or increased summer temperatures, are among the most crucial ones that affect fish farming generally. The monitoring and control systems are used to overcome such problems and thus it is projected to grow at the fastest growth.

The monitoring & surveillance segment projected for the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global precision aquaculture market is segmented into feed optimization, monitoring & surveillance, and yield analysis. Among these, the monitoring & surveillance segment projected for the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Increasing adoption of loT, ROVs, and Al is increasing to monitor and surveillance of aquaculture for the well-being and growth of aquaculture in the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the global precision aquaculture market over the predicted timeframe.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the global precision aquaculture market over the forecast period. Thus, the Asia Pacific region is home to a significant number of aqua farms. Since about 80% of the world's aquaculture production occurs in Asia-Pacific alone, there is a growing need for precision aquaculture solutions in this region. Additionally, the spread of cutting-edge fish farming tools like underwater ROVs, smart feeding systems, and loT-based monitoring devices, as well as rising awareness of the advantages of precision aquaculture in developing nations, are driving the precision aquaculture market's expansion is projected during the forecast period.

Europe is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR growth of the global precision aquaculture market during the forecast period. Due to the growing popularity of automated precision agriculture solutions like remote-operated vehicles (ROVs) and smart cameras, among other things, the need for precision aquaculture solutions is growing in the European market as a result of the growing demand for Internet of Things (IoT)-based precision devices due to the numerous advantages they provide.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Vendors in the Global Precision Aquaculture Market are AKVA group, InnovaSea Systems, Steinsvik, Deeptracker, Aquabyte, Eruvaka Technologies, Lifeguard aquatics, Maritech systems, Bluegrove, CPI Equipment, Aquamaof Aquaculture Technologies, and Others Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Precision farming launched for Med aquaculture. Skretting Southern Europe introduces 360+ to optimize fish feeding protocols and production management. Skretting Southern Europe has launched a new precision fish farming concept Skretting 360+ as part of its commitment to grow Mediterranean aquaculture while reducing its risk exposure.

