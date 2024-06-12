Meat Slicing Machine Market Size, Outlook: Analysing the 7% CAGR and USD 1770.43 Million Projection by 2033

Newark, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 900 million in 2023 global meat-slicing machine market will reach USD 1770.43 million in 2033. A meat-slicing machine is also known as a meat slicer or deli slicer. A kitchen or commercial gadget cuts meat, cheese, and other items into uniform slices. It features a motorized revolving blade and a sliding carriage. These devices are commonly used in butcher shops, delis, supermarkets, restaurants, and catering establishments. They increase efficiency by quickly slicing huge amounts of meat, saving time and manpower. Slice consistency guarantees constant portion proportions and presentation, which improves dish quality. Meat slicers are versatile, with adjustable thickness settings to accommodate a variety of meats and cheeses. Additionally, meat slicers help to maintain hygienic standards by having easy-to-clean surfaces and components. Kitchen equipment manufacturers, industrial machinery suppliers, and specialist food equipment distributors are among the companies that sell meat-slicing machines.

Key Insight of the Global Meat Slicing Machine Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The region is home to top producers of food processing equipment, which invest extensively in R&D to push innovation in meat-slicing technology. The high demand for processed meat products in North America bolsters the popularity of meat-slicing machines. Convenience foods and the widespread availability of food service establishments drive this demand. Furthermore, strict food safety regulations in North America prioritize consumer safety and public health, necessitating investments in technology that meet these requirements. The region's large-scale meat processing sector contributes significantly to its dominance.



In 2023, the automatic slicing machine segment dominated the market, with a 75% market share and revenue of 675 million.



The product type segment is divided into automatic slicing machines and semi-automatic slicing machines. In 2023, the automatic slicing machine segment dominated the market, with a 75% market share and revenue of 675 million.



In 2023, the meat processing plants segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 52% and revenue of 468 million.



The application segment is divided into supermarkets, restaurants, meat processing plants and others. In 2023, the meat processing plants segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 52% and revenue of 468 million.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 7% 2023 Value Projection USD 900 Million Market Size in 2033 USD 1770.43 Million Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Product Type, Application, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Meat Slicing Machine Market Growth Drivers The expanding food and food industry

Advancement in market



Subway, a prominent sandwich restaurant, has completed the nationwide rollout of deli slicers in all its locations. This much-anticipated shift replaced pre-sliced sandwich meats and signalled the end of Subway's significant $80 million investment in slicers. With roughly 20,000 restaurants outfitted with these new machines, Subway hopes to improve the sandwich-making experience for franchisees and employees. The deli slicers are displayed behind the counter, attracting consumers' attention. One striking feature is a red light that sporadically shines from the slicer's front knob, most likely intended to grab the eye and pique interest. This distinct touch distinguishes Subway's slicers from the traditional types used in delis.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing food and food business.



The increased popularity of convenience foods and the growth of the food business drive demand for meat-slicing machines. Convenience foods, such as pre-packaged deli meats and sliced cheeses, are in high demand as people look for quick and easy dinner options to match their hectic schedules. Supermarkets, delis, and convenience stores are reacting by stocking a diverse selection of pre-sliced items. To accommodate this demand, businesses require meat-slicing machines that swiftly and consistently slice enormous amounts of meat and cheese. These machines allow businesses to provide a consistent supply of freshly sliced items, coinciding with consumer desires for convenience and freshness. These devices allow businesses to maintain a consistent supply of freshly sliced products, according to consumer desires for convenience and freshness. Simultaneously, the growth of the food and food service industries increases the demand for meat-slicing machines. With the growing popularity of dining out and takeaway, food processing factories are seeing a rise in demand for their services. Meat-slicing machines are essential in food service operations because they allow firms to slice huge amounts of meat and cheese fast and precisely. As a result, the combined factors of consumer demand for convenience meals and the expansion of the food and food service industries help to drive the global meat-slicing machine market.



Restraints: The intensive capital investments.



The initial cost necessary to purchase a meat slicer can be significant. Such capital-intensive purchases or investments may be impractical for small enterprises or startups with insufficient resources, limiting their capacity to obtain this equipment. Furthermore, other charges, such as installation, training, and essential accessories, increase the financial strain. Furthermore, meat-slicing machines require regular maintenance to ensure proper performance and hygiene. Regular cleaning after each usage is required to prevent the accumulation of food remains. Blades must be sharpened or replaced regularly to maintain slicing efficiency, which requires more resources and time. Routine inspections also contribute to ongoing maintenance efforts in terms of capital and personnel. As a result, the initial cost and maintenance requirements of meat-slicing machines will limit the market's expansion.



Opportunities: Increased automation across industries.



Businesses are increasingly using automation to improve operational efficiency. Meat-slicing machines automate the slicing process, reducing the labour-intensive nature of hand slicing. They enable consistent and quick slicing, which improves efficiency and production while maintaining product quality, thus increasing customer satisfaction. Simultaneously, strict food safety and hygiene regulations stimulate demand for equipment such as meat slicers. Investing in such technology assures compliance with food safety requirements and protects the company's brand by providing safe and sanitary food. Businesses choose in-house meat slicing with this equipment as a cost-saving measure. As a result, the expanding usage of meat-slicing machines, aided by rising automation measures across sectors, will fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.



Challenges: Training and skill requirements.



Proper operation training is essential to ensure users understand how to operate these machines optimally. This includes wearing appropriate protective gear, adjusting various parameters, and positioning hands and fingers correctly to prevent accidents. Users must understand the operation of various machine settings and how to adjust them according to food types, which also requires knowledge about food products. They must also be aware and well-trained in maintenance and cleaning procedures to ensure machine longevity and performance. Therefore, the training, skill requirements, and shortage of such labour will challenge the market's growth. There are growing concerns about mooring's impacts on marine life and the ecosystem.



Some of the major players operating in the global meat-slicing machine market are:



• AGK Kronawitter

• Food Technology Thielemann

• Grasselli

• MAINCA – Equipamientos Carnicos

• Maja-Maschinenfabrik Hermann Schill GmbH

• MINERVA OMEGA GROUP

• NOCK Maschinenbau GmbH

• Provisur Technologies

• Swedlinghaus SRL

• Textor Maschinenbau



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



• Automatic Slicing Machine

• Semi-Automatic Slicing Machine



By Application



• Supermarkets

• Restaurants

• Meat Processing Plants

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



