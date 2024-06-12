Global LASIK Eye Surgery Market Size To Exceed USD 3.79 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.12%

New York, United States , June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global LASIK Eye Surgery Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.79 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.12% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4451

LASIK eye surgery, also known as laser eye surgery or laser vision correction, is a refractive process used to treat eye disorders such as astigmatism, hyperopia, and myopia. A laser beam is used in the procedure known as "laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis," or "LASIK," to permanently alter the cornea. There are three types of surgery for vision correction: topography-guided, wavefront-optimized, and wavefront-guided. Wavefront optimization corrects lower-order aberrations, leading to clearer vision. Wavefront-guided treatment is customized to fit the unique corneal topography of each patient. The poor eating habits and extended screen time of teenagers and adults are contributing to a rising number of eye disorders. Among the prevalent disorders that impair vision in the elderly are age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, trachoma, diabetes, glaucoma, and corneal opacity. Telemedicine speeds up the consultation process, reducing wait times and improving overall patient satisfaction. Integration with telemedicine enhances the effectiveness, quality, and availability of LASIK services, which drives market growth. With LASIK, patients are relieved of the burden of wearing corrective eyewear, enabling them to pursue their daily interests and passions without interference from obscured vision. The market for LASIK eye surgery is expanding globally due to these factors. However, the pool of potential patients for LASIK providers is limited due to cost considerations, which hinders market expansion. For vision correction, implanted lenses, orthokeratology, and phakic intraocular lenses are alternatives to corneal reshaping surgery. These techniques offer refractive issue solutions that are competitive.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global LASIK Eye Surgery Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Wavefront Optimized, Wavefront-Guided, Topography Guided, and All Laser), By End-User (LASIK Eye Centers, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4451

The wavefront optimized segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global LASIK eye surgery market is segmented into wavefront optimized, wavefront-guided, topography-guided, and all laser. Among these, the wavefront optimized segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The market's expansion can be attributed to advancements in fields such as visual acuity, inevitable, and higher-order aberrations (HOAs). Both astigmatic and non-astigmatic eyes can safely and successfully have their myopia corrected with wavefront-tailored therapy. As such, this is regarded as the primary driver of the expansion of the market.

The LASIK eye centers segment dominated the global LASIK eye surgery market in 2023.

Based on the end-user, the global LASIK eye surgery market is segmented into LASIK eye centers, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Among these, the LASIK eye centers segment dominated the global LASIK eye surgery market in 2023. The key factors that propel the growth of the market are the development of LASIK facilities around the world. The increasing prevalence of eye disorders and diseases and the increasing demand for non-penetrating procedures are the factors that fuel the growth of the market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4451

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share over the forecast period. North America's robust healthcare infrastructure offers a strong base upon which to deliver cutting-edge eye care services. LASIK procedures are widely available and accessible in this region because of the notable presence of important corporations in the market. Moreover, the rising number of eye illnesses and disorders in North America contributes to the rising need for this kind of surgical intervention. This market will be dominated by LASIK eye surgery in North America, in addition to increased government financing for research and development, rising healthcare spending, a growing population with eye issues, and advanced technology.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to accelerate during the forecast period. This is due to the large patient base, the quick advancement of medical technology, and the fact that rising healthcare expenses will fuel market expansion. In addition, China holds a dominant market share for LASIK eye surgery. Over the course of the projection period, India is expected to witness a progressive expansion and growth of the LASIK eye surgery market in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the factors that are driving the market's expansion include government innovation aimed at raising healthcare awareness, a rise in medical tourism, and an increase in research initiatives. The region also benefits from having a sizable population base, a wealth of untapped markets, and an increasing need for first-rate healthcare services.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global LASIK eye surgery market are Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, NIDEK CO., LTD, Alcon Inc., Bausch+Lomb Incorporated, TECHNOLAS PERFECT VISION GMBH, Abbott, Carl ZEISS AG, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, LaserSight Technologies, Inc, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, AMO Manufacturing, Novartis, LCA Vision Inc., Restivo Laser Vision, Smart Vision Eye Specialities Pvt. Ltd., and Other Key Players.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4451

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global LASIK eye surgery market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global LASIK Eye Surgery Market, By Type

Wavefront Optimized

Wavefront-Guided

Topography Guided

All Laser

Global LASIK Eye Surgery Market, By End-User

LASIK Eye Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global LASIK Eye Surgery Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Life Science Reagents Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Cell and Tissue Culture Reagents, Chromatography Reagents, Clinical Chemistry Reagents, Immunoassay Reagents, Molecular Diagnostic Reagents, Microbiology Reagents, and Other Product Types), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes, and Other End Users),and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

Global Multiplex Assay Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Protein Based Multiplex Assays, Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assay, and Other Multiplex Assays), By Product (Consumables and Software), By Technology (Flow Cytometry, Fluorescence Detection, Luminescenc, Multiplex Real-time PCR, & Other Technologies), By Application (R&D and Clinical Diagnostics), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Sterile Filtration Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Cartridge Filter, Capsule Filter, Syringe Filter, and Others) By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations and Research Laboratories) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2030

Global Viral Vector And Plasmid DNA Testing Services Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Testing Services (Safety, Genetic Characterization, Purity, Identity, and Potency), By End-User (Research Organizations and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 - 2030

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter