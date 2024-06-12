Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes Sev1Tech as a Contributing Member

BOSTON, MA, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC™) today announced that Sev1Tech, a leading provider of information technology, engineering, and mission support services for government and commercial entities, has joined the Consortium. Sev1Tech joined the DTC to collaborate on research, testing, and standards for digital twins, digital threads, MBSE, AI/ML, and the intersection of the technologies. In addition, Greg Porter, Principal Solutions Architect at Sev1Tech, will join the DTC Steering Committee.

“We’re excited to have Sev1Tech’s Greg Porter join the DTC Steering Committee and to the guidance he will offer, based on his extensive experience working with the government and private sector on digital twins and related technologies,” said Dan Isaacs, DTC's GM and CTO. “Sev1Tech’s move to the Steering Committee level continues their strong commitment to bringing forward their leadership and innovation. Their practical expertise and combination of Digital Twins, Reality Capture, and AI knowledge with their multi-agent approach, as presented at prior Quarterly member meetings, proves to be a valuable addition to DTC working groups, advancing the level of work product.”

“Our new Digital Twin Platform Solution represents a significant leap forward in harnessing the power of data to drive innovation and efficiency. By providing a comprehensive, real-time digital replica of physical assets, we empower our clients to optimize operations, reduce costs, and enhance decision-making processes,” said Greg Porter. “By being part of the Digital Twin Consortium for this groundbreaking technology reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers in a rapidly changing digital landscape.”

At Sev1Tech, Greg sets strategies and builds technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Engineering, Digital Threads, and Digital Twins. He has spent the last decade assisting clients across many different government and commercial entities in designing and implementing these technologies. For the past two years, Greg worked with NASA on the creation of the Industrial Metaverse, a dynamic twin-of-twins platform capable of incorporating all of NASA’s campuses and manufacturing into a single digital domain. You can find more information on Sev1Tech’s Digital Twin capabilities and platform here (www.sev1tech.com/digital-twin).

Sev1Tech is a trusted IT consulting firm dedicated to transforming and securing critical missions for U.S. government agencies and major commercial organizations in classified and unclassified environments. We specialize in IT modernization, cybersecurity, cloud services, network solutions and engineering and manufacturing support.

Sev1Tech supports a wide range of government missions, including those for the Air Force, Space Force, Army, Navy, NASA, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and other Department of Defense (DoD) and commercial aerospace.

With a strong emphasis on corporate responsibility and service excellence, the Sev1Tech team of experts ensure innovative solutions are delivered to their customers.

About Sev1Tech

Sev1Tech provides IT modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, engineering, training and program support services to U.S. government agencies and major commercial organizations. Headquartered in the Washington D.C. metro area, Sev1Tech is a trusted contractor supporting critical missions across the defense, intelligence, homeland security, space, and health markets. Sev1Tech delivers excellence through highly qualified people, CMMI SVC 3, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001 and ISO 27017 certified processes, and cutting-edge technology.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

