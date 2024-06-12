Pax8 Announces Winners of 2024 Beyond Awards

DENVER, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced it has recognized several partners and vendors with the second annual Pax8 Beyond Awards during Beyond 2024. The awards program honors partners and vendors that are driving cloud adoption and providing advanced solutions that empower businesses worldwide.



“The guiding light of Pax8 is addressing the needs of our partners and vendors as we fuel their businesses through our Marketplace,” said Rob Rae, Corporate Vice President of Community and Ecosystems at Pax8. "It is a privilege to celebrate the growth, innovation and success of our community through the 2024 Beyond Awards, and we thank the recipients for their continued partnership.”

Held in Denver, CO, from June 9 – June 11, the sold-out Beyond 2024 provided Pax8 partners with three days of education, innovation, and community collaboration through breakout sessions, keynote addresses, and a large vendor exhibit hall. The event also unveiled the groundbreaking new Pax8 Marketplace, a transformative modern commerce experience, during a keynote from Chief Product Officer Libby McIlhany.

28 partner and vendor awards were presented during the final day of Beyond 2024, showcasing the incredible transformation, impact, and success these companies are having on the channel ecosystem through their partnership with Pax8. These awards also signify the global ecosystem Pax8 supports, with winners in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions recognized for their success. For the complete list of award winners, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 30,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

