Applied Invests in Industry Symposiums for Brokers Across Ontario and British Columbia

Toronto, ON., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced three upcoming symposiums across Canada aiming to explore and tackle industry challenges through collaboration and education. The Applied Systems Symposiums will be held in the Greater Toronto Area at the Humber College’s Barrett Centre for Technology Innovation on Thursday, June 13, Vancouver on Tuesday, June 18, and South Western Ontario on Thursday, June 20 for insurance professionals to connect and share ideas with like-minded peers looking to drive the future of insurance.

Symposium attendees will have the opportunity to network and participate in critical industry discussions regarding attracting and retaining new talent in insurance, as well as empowering both new and experienced talent with the resources and tools to drive their careers, businesses, and the industry as a whole forward.

“Technology is rapidly evolving, we feel a responsibility to ensure the continued vitality of the independent brokerage channel through facilitating critical conversations with industry stakeholders,” said Steve Whitelaw, SVP and general manager, Applied Systems Canada. “We are thrilled to kick off our series of symposiums at Humber College which will serve as an appropriate backdrop and fuel discussions at our subsequential symposiums as we explore ways we can foster the future of insurance and help the next generation of brokerage leaders succeed across all lines of business.”

