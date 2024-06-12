Global Modular Test Equipment Industry Report 2024: Increased Demand from the Electric Vehicle and Semiconductor Segments will Enhance Future Growth Potential

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Modular Test Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Modular test equipment is witnessing growth in demand across different industries, particularly automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, and communications. Environmental concerns and the need for more scalable and advanced solutions are leading to the development of new technology across sectors, giving rise to the need for accurate and efficient testing equipment.
Modular instruments combine the functionality of many benchtop instruments, including digitizers, signal generators, input/output (I/O) devices, digital multimeters, and more. They also connect customized software and various hardware components for customers to include different measurement points.
The study considers test equipment defined by the following testing and measurement standards:
- VME extensions for Instrumentation (VXI)
- PCI extensions for Instrumentation (PXI)
- AdvancedTCA extensions for Instrumentation and Test (AXIe)
This study offers relevant forecasts and analyses for the modular test equipment industry by product, region, and industry vertical, and for each industry segment by industry vertical and region. The study identifies the factors driving and restraining this industry and highlights the growth opportunities emerging from the shifts in this space for market players and stakeholders to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2030.
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Evolution of Aerospace & Defense Sector
- EV-specific Solutions
- Nearshoring Applications for the Semiconductor Industry
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Modular Test Equipment - Scope of Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels for Modular Test Equipment
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - PXI
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - VXI
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - AXIe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
