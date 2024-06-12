200 Volunteers Repair Homes in San Fernando

Los Angeles, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 14-15, 2024, more than 200 Habitat LA volunteers, including influential power women, will come together to repair and beautify the homes of six local families. In addition, through a partnership with SoCalGas and Edison International, qualified homeowners will receive a wide array of energy-efficient appliances such as tankless water heaters, central furnaces, low-flush toilets, and energy-efficient washers and dryers at no cost. Power Women, Power Tools started in 2004 as an empowering event for women to come to a construction site and contribute by helping build affordable housing in Los Angeles. Over the last twenty years, thousands of volunteers have come to this annual build to break down barriers and build walls that will be safe and affordable places for local families to call home. Past attendees have included Angela Bassett, Rosario Dawson, Tina Knowles, Holly Robinson Peete, Pauley Perette, Maria Shriver, Chandra Wilson, and many more.

This year’s theme, "20 Years of CommUnity," highlights the two decades of impact this annual volunteer build has had, including the thousands of female leaders who have volunteered their time to build and repair homes, improving the lives of countless Angelenos in need of decent, affordable housing. Power Women, Power Tools is not just an event; it serves as a reminder of the powerful transformation that can occur when people come together with a common goal.

Power Women, Power Tools® is one of Habitat LA’s signature fundraising events making access to decent, affordable housing possible through education, resources, and advocacy. This event is generously sponsored by City National Bank, First Citizens Bank, SoCalGas, Edison International among others.

We invite the press to capture this transformative event, where you can see community and commitment in action and share the powerful stories of those who build hope with their hands.

For more information, visit: https://aesbid.co/ELP/PWPT24/.

WHEN

Date: Friday-Saturday, June 14-15, 2024

Time: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

LOCATION

WHO

Habitat LA Team members and volunteers

C-suite female leaders

Celebrity guests

Habitat LA partner homeowners

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) transforms neighborhoods throughout greater Los Angeles by bringing the community together to build affordable homes, provide critical home repairs and help families rebuild after natural disasters. Habitat LA strengthens families through helping them access affordable loans, housing counseling and down-payment assistance. For more information about Habitat LA visit https://www.habitatla.org/.