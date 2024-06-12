Germany Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2024-2028: Modular Data Centers to Support the Growth of Prefabricated Construction Market in Germany in 2024

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Prefabricated Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prefabricated construction industry in Germany is expected to grow by 3.6% to reach EUR 45.09 billion in 2024.



The prefabricated construction industry in Germany is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.4% during 2024-2028. The prefabricated construction output in Germany is expected to reach EUR 51.46 billion by 2028.



The German prefabricated construction market is expected to record steady growth over the medium term. The growth will be driven by strategic collaboration in the sector and new projects, which aims to leverage modular construction methods. Eviden, a leading advanced computing company under Atos, announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Julich Supercomputing Centre in Germany in January 2024.



Across Germany, several prefabricated construction projects have been undertaken over the last few quarters. This also includes the new studio pavilion at the Technical University of Brunswick. The study pavilion has two floors.



Modular data centers to support the growth of prefabricated construction market in Germany in 2024



Eviden, a leading advanced computing company under Atos, announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Julich Supercomputing Centre in Germany in January 2024. The contract involves building a modular data center to house the EuroHPC JUPITER supercomputer, which will be Europe's first exascale system.

Eviden is designing a unique modular data center consisting of about 50 pre-built and interchangeable modules. These include 20 IT containers, 15 power feed containers, and 10 logistic containers, covering a total area of 2,300 square meters. This modular setup offers significant benefits, providing flexibility and agility by allowing individual modules to be updated or replaced without affecting the entire system. Traditional data centers often require weeks or months of downtime to dismantle outdated systems and upgrade to new technologies. In contrast, Eviden's modular design allows for quick and easy upgrades by simply swapping out modules with updated configurations. This approach also applies to power and logistics modules.

The JUPITER HPC racks will be manufactured in Eviden's factory in Angers, France, and integrated into the containers with cooling, power, networking, and cabling already in place before delivery to the client. This pre-integration significantly speeds up the installation process and minimizes the risk of discovering issues once the system is on site. The modular facility is being funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). Both the BMBF and the Ministry of Culture and Science of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia (MKW NRW) will share the cost of the technical equipment installed in the data center equally.



Strict permit regulations are hindering the growth of the modular construction market in Germany



The complex rules set by the German government are preventing modular construction companies from expanding their operations. Capital Bay, a Berlin-based company that specializes in prefabricated construction, has stated that these rigid permit rules are obstructing its business growth.

Capital Bay has revealed that one issue is that modular construction is classified as special construction in Germany, which subjects it to specific building regulations. Furthermore, building codes vary between federal states, complicating the permitting process further. Even minor changes to modular components often require new permits, causing delays and inefficiencies.

To support the growth of the modular construction industry, it is crucial to simplify these regulations, especially given the severe housing shortage in Germany. Easing permit rules would enable companies to undertake and complete more projects on time, helping to grow the industry and address the housing crisis.



Innovative prefabricated construction projects to aid industry growth over the medium term



Across Germany, several prefabricated construction projects have been undertaken over the last few quarters. This includes the new studio pavilion at the Technical University of Brunswick. The new studio pavilion has been designed by architects Gustav Dusing and Max Hacke.

The study pavilion has two floors. The square-shaped building features an open space on the ground floor and a first floor with platforms and bridges extending outwards. Various doors and stairs create different access points, dividing the space into circulation areas and usable spaces.

The structure is made of a hybrid of steel and wood and is fully removable. The main framework consists of a grid of steel beams and columns supporting ribbed wooden floors. This design allows the building to be reassembled differently at another location or have its elements reused in other constructions. These innovative projects are expected to support the market growth over the medium term in Germany.



This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the prefabricated building construction industry with over 100+ KPIs, covering end markets, prefabricated/precast materials, and products in Germany.

Key Report Features

End Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the prefabricated industry in Germany.

Prefabricated Methods: Provides an in-depth analysis of industry across 3 methods- panelised construction, modular (Volumetric) construction, and hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction in Germany.

Prefabricated Materials: Provides demand analysis across 7 key materials such as aluminum, wood, iron & steel, concrete, glass, and other.

Prefabricated Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 7 key products such as building superstructure, roof construction, floor construction, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns & beams, and other.

Report Scope



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors. In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis in Germany. With over 100 KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.



