Global Protein Expression Market Report 2024-2032

The global protein expression market size reached US$ 2.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 6.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.23% during 2023-2032.



The increasing demand for therapeutic proteins, such as vaccines, peptide hormones, therapeutic enzymes, cytokines, antibodies, and blood factors, on account of rising prevalence of chronic diseases, especially amongst the geriatric population is creating a positive outlook for the market. In line with this, the widespread product utilization in the manufacturing of biologics as they play an important role in the treatment process of various health issues is favoring the market growth. Apart from this, various advancements and innovations in mass spectrometry and molecular genetics that assist in accurate mass determination and characterization of proteins, are providing an impetus to the market growth.



Additionally, the rising demand for cell-free protein expression due to its ability to express toxic proteins, increase speed and enhanced overall yields of functional, soluble, full-length proteins is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities and increasing product demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.





Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global protein expression market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product, application and end user.



Breakup by Product:

Reagents and Kits

Cell-free Expression

Bacterial Expression

Yeast Expression

Algal Expression

Insect Expression

Mammalian Expression

Others

Service

Others

Breakup by Application:

Therapeutic

Industrial

Research

Breakup by End User:

Academic Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bioneer Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Lonza Group AG, Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Sino Biological Inc., Takara Bio Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



