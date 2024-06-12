Qualifacts Appoints Proven Customer Success Leader Erin Surprise as Chief Customer Success Officer

Nashville, Tenn., June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, today announced Erin Surprise has joined the company as Chief Customer Success Officer (CCSO). Surprise brings over 20 years of experience leading and transforming customer success organizations in the healthcare and education software industries.

In her new role, Surprise will be responsible for developing and leading Qualifacts' customer success strategy, ensuring exceptional customer experience and service. This includes overseeing implementation services, customer support, and professional services to drive high customer satisfaction, retention, and growth.

“Erin’s proven track record of building and leading high-performing customer success teams, coupled with her deep understanding of the healthcare market and SaaS businesses, makes her an invaluable asset to Qualifacts,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “We are confident that Erin’s leadership will be instrumental in helping our customers achieve their full potential with our EHR solutions.”

Throughout her career, Surprise has consistently demonstrated success in driving customer satisfaction and building strong relationships. At Provation, she grew its customer success function from the ground up, leading to a 26% increase in revenue within the first year, including a 6% increase in customer renewals.

“I am thrilled to join Qualifacts at such a pivotal time,” said Erin Surprise. “I love working for mission driven companies, and I can’t wait to help Qualifacts elevate the standard of care and well-being of our communities through innovative software and data solutions. I look forward to working with the talented Qualifacts team to deliver exceptional customer success and empower our clients to deliver the highest quality care.”

ABOUT ERIN SURPRISE

Prior to joining Qualifacts, Surprise served as Chief Customer Officer at Provation, where she led a team responsible for implementation services, customer success, technical services, customer support, and internal IT. She has also held leadership positions at Hoonuit and Edmentum (formerly PLATO Learning).

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.

