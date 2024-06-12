CentralReach Receives Two American Business Awards for its Market-Leading AI Solutions as well as its Autism and IDD Care Platform

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD Care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, was named the winner of two Stevie® Awards in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. CentralReach took home Gold in the ‘AI Solutions in Ed Tech’ category for cari, the company’s generative AI assistant, and Silver in the ‘Healthcare Technology Solution’ category for the company’s overall Autism and IDD Care Software platform.

Over the past 12 months, CentralReach has been leading the way with its AI solutions designed to assist, not replace, professionals working in the autism and IDD care industry. Recently, the company introduced CR ClaimCheckAI, the industry's only fully-integrated, proprietary AI-powered solution designed to ensure clean claims. By fixing a multitude of issues that can occur when a claim is being created automatically and embedding the quarantine process within a provider’s current workflow, CR ClaimCheckAI greatly enhances clean claims rates from the outset, accelerates reimbursements, and reduces operational burdens. This will, in turn, allow providers to scale their services faster and more effectively. It’s also the first step toward CentralReach’s vision of creating the only fully-integrated, real-time, clean claims workflow in the industry.

In addition to CR ClaimCheckAI, CentralReach also launched CR MobileAI which provides AI-generated session summaries for review. The new AI-powered session summaries were launched to alpha in November, and after extensive testing were opened to a private beta in early January. Within a day of launching the beta invitation, waitlist requests swelled into the hundreds, prompting the company to end the waitlist signup period early. The surge demonstrated a strong interest in utilizing AI to streamline workflows and help clinicians craft better session summaries for payers and caregivers, which ultimately leads to increased clean claims rates and reduced expense and rework at the end of the claims process.

One customer even noted, “Implementing CR MobileAI has been a game changer for us. The app workflow along with AI-generated session notes have significantly reduced the time required to create notes, streamlining our overall processes. As a result, we’ve seen a marked improvement in efficiency and data collection.”

“Receiving these prestigious Stevie® Awards for our AI solutions and Autism and IDD Care Platform is a tremendous honor and testament to the hard work and innovation of our entire team,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “Our commitment to advancing technology in the autism and IDD care industry remains steadfast, as demonstrated by the development of groundbreaking tools like CR ClaimCheckAI and CR MobileAI. These solutions are designed to support professionals, streamline workflows, improve clean claims and reimbursement rates, and ultimately enhance the quality of care provided to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). We are excited about the future and remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what technology can help our customers achieve in this vital field.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program for public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small organizations. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, judged by more than 300 professionals worldwide.

Winners were publicly announced at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11th. Details about The American Business Awards and the full list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA. To learn more about cari and CentralReach suite of solutions, visit: https://centralreach.com/.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is the leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing the only complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 175,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.