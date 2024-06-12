Frozen Puree Market to Grow at CAGR of 10% through 2033, The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2 billion in 2023 global frozen puree market will reach USD 5.18 billion in 2033. Frozen puree is a culinary product created by blending fresh fruits or vegetables into a smooth consistency and freezing it immediately to preserve its freshness and aroma. Fruit selections include strawberries, raspberries, mangos, bananas, and apples, as well as vegetables like tomato, pumpkin, carrot, and spinach. These purees are normally made entirely of the main ingredient, with some versions having additional sugar or citric acid for flavour preservation. Frozen puree is made by thoroughly cleaning, peeling, and processing fruits and vegetables until they have a velvety smooth texture. This is done with blenders or food processors to ensure a uniform consistency. Once completed, the puree is instantly frozen.



The texture of frozen puree is smooth, making it suitable for various culinary applications. Additionally, frozen purees are convenient because they are ready to use, saving time during meal preparation. They also have a lengthy shelf life, making them great for stockpiling and use as needed. They are used to supplement one's diet with fruits and vegetables, especially during seasons when fresh produce is scarce. It contains vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, all of which help to improve overall health and wellness. Frozen purees are flexible, serving as a foundation for sauces, soups, smoothies, desserts, and infant food. They also find utility in baking.



Key Insight of the Global Frozen Puree Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



Consumer demand in the region favours convenient and healthful food options, which are consistent with the characteristics of frozen puree. North American customers, motivated by busy lifestyles and health concerns, seek convenient methods to incorporate fruits and vegetables into their diets, making frozen puree a popular option. North America has well-developed distribution channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and internet merchants, ensuring extensive availability of frozen purees. Manufacturers in North America are continually introducing new flavours, blends, and packaging options to meet changing consumer tastes, hence supporting industry expansion. The region benefits from a large-scale food processing sector with advanced technologies and infrastructure that allows for the efficient manufacture of high-quality frozen purees. Compliance with high food safety and quality standards promotes customer confidence and market growth.



In 2023, the frozen fruit puree segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and revenue of 1.14 billion.



In 2023, the supermarket/hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 44% and revenue of 0.88 billion.



In 2023, the dairy and baby food segment dominated the market, with a 40% market share and revenue of 0.80 billion.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 10% 2033 Value Projection USD 5.18 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 2 Billion Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Frozen Puree Market Growth Drivers The increasing demand for convenient food products

Advancement in market



The private firm "Anzur Natural Food" from Uzbekistan's Kashkadarya area established the broccoli handling and processing facilities. The company exports fresh and frozen items and has now started producing broccoli puree as well. The company sources broccoli as a raw material from all parts of the nation. The enterprise's daily production capacity is 35 tonnes, including 20 tonnes fresh and 15 tonnes frozen.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing demand for convenient food products.



Frozen puree offers an easy way to incorporate fruits and vegetables into meals, responding to today's fast-paced lifestyle. Its ready-to-use nature saves significant time. Frozen puree allows the year-round availability of fruits and vegetables, eliminating the limits imposed by seasonal variations and geographical location on fresh products. This constancy enables customers to enjoy their favourite components regardless of the time of year. Furthermore, frozen puree preserves the inherent flavours, colours, and nutrients of fresh food, which appeals to health-conscious consumers. It is easy to get critical vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants into your diet. Frozen puree is versatile since it may be used in a variety of meals, including smoothies, sauces, soups, etc. Frozen puree's popularity stems from its adaptability since it can be used in a wide range of foods, from smoothies to sauces, soups, and desserts. Frozen puree has a longer shelf life, which reduces food waste. As a result, frozen puree's ability to address the diversified needs of modern customers through convenience, year-round availability, nutritional content, variety, longer shelf life, and food safety drives demand and market growth.



Restraints: Strict regulatory compliance.



Regulatory restrictions in the frozen puree industry include food safety, labelling, packaging, and government rules, which impose compliance burdens on manufacturers. Food safety rules require stringent attention to sanitary standards, handling methods, and temperature controls to avoid contamination and assure product safety. Labelling regulations determine the information presented on product labels. Labelling rules govern the information that appears on product labels, while packaging requirements ensure product integrity, prevent tampering and decrease environmental effects. Government policies, such as trade agreements, taxes, and import/export rules, can have an impact on frozen puree businesses. As a result, the complicated and strict regulatory compliance structure will impede market expansion.



Opportunities: Product innovations.



Manufacturers are boosting their efforts in research and development to satisfy changing consumer tastes and remain competitive in the sector. This innovation includes the introduction of novel flavours, mixes, and packaging alternatives. For example, manufacturers may experiment with blending different fruits or vegetables to generate novel flavour profiles. Furthermore, manufacturers are considering adding herbs, spices, or other natural ingredients to frozen purees to improve their flavour and scent. Manufacturers are also working on creative packaging methods to boost convenience and shelf life. Similarly, developments in packaging technologies are driving market expansion. As a result, product innovations will play an important part in driving the worldwide frozen puree market's growth and development over the forecast period.



Challenges: The highly saturated market.



There are multiple players in the frozen puree market from multinational corporations such as Nestlé, Conagra Brands, and McCain Foods commanding a significant presence, leveraging extensive distribution networks, robust R&D capabilities, and substantial marketing budgets to regional manufacturers focusing on local preferences, quality sourcing, and strong retailer relationships, offering unique flavours and personalized service. Specialty and niche producers also command a significant market share as they cater to specific consumer segments, emphasizing premium ingredients, authenticity, and sustainability. Emerging startups and innovators also disrupt the market with novel technologies, ingredients, and business models. Therefore, the highly saturated market increases competition, reduces market share and makes it extremely difficult to gain additional market share, which hampers the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global frozen puree market are:



• ARGANA Beteiligungs AG

• Ariza

• Dasita

• Döhler GmbH

• Earth’s Best

• Fruitiore

• Kanegrade Limited

• Lemon Concentrate

• Nippon Food Puree Co., Ltd.

• The Kraft Heinz Company



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



• Frozen Fruit Puree

• Frozen Vegetable Puree

• Frozen Legume Puree



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Online Retail

• Specialty Stores

• Others



By Application



• Dairy and Baby Food

• Confectionary

• Bakery Industry

• Culinary Application

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



