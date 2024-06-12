Global Advanced Wound Dressings Market Report, 2024-2030: An $8.38 Billion Opportunity, with Alginate and Collagen Dressings Dominating

Dublin, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Wound Dressing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Region, Country-Level Analysis, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced wound dressing market is projected to reach $8.38 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.89% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, rising geriatric population, and advancements in wound care technologies.

Market Insights

Analysis of product trends and innovations in the market allows organizations to identify opportunities for enhancing their existing product portfolio or developing new products to meet evolving customer needs.

Regional data can inform organizations about market growth rates, demand hotspots, and emerging opportunities, enabling them to allocate resources strategically and prioritize market expansion efforts.

Competitor data, including product offerings, market positioning, and regional presence, provides organizations with insights into competitor strengths, weaknesses, and strategies, facilitating benchmarking and competitive analysis.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation: by Product

Alginate Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Contact Layer Dressings

Film Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Non-Silicone Foam Dressings

Non-silver Antimicrobial Dressings

Silicone Foam Dressings

Silver Antimicrobial Dressings

Superabsorbent Dressings

Alginate Dressings Segment to Dominate the Advanced Wound Dressing Market (by Product)

Alginate wound dressings and collagen wound dressings emerge as dominant forces within the advanced wound care dressings market due to their unique therapeutic properties and versatile applications. On the other hand, collagen dressings, facilitate wound healing by providing a scaffold for cellular ingrowth and promoting tissue regeneration, making them particularly effective for chronic and non-healing wounds. Their widespread adoption and proven efficacy make alginate and collagen dressings indispensable components of advanced wound care protocols, driving their prominence in the product segment.

Segmentation: by Region

North America: U.S., and Canada

Europe: U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russian Federation, Turkey, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Ireland, Norway, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Greece, Slovakia, and Ukraine

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile

Rest-of-the-World

The advanced wound dressings market is segmented into various product types, each exhibiting promising growth from 2023 to 2030. Silicone foam dressings lead with a CAGR of 4.60%, driven by their comfort and moisture management properties. Silver antimicrobial dressings, valued for infection control, grow at 3.11% CAGR. Hydrocolloid dressings show steady growth at 3.37% CAGR. Non-silicone foam and film dressings grow over 4.07% CAGR due to versatility. Collagen and alginate dressings expand steadily, while superabsorbent and hydrogel dressings gain popularity for absorbency and hydration capabilities. This diverse product range meets varied wound care needs, reflecting the market's dynamic nature.

Recent Developments in the Advanced Wound Dressings Market

In July 2023, Human BioSciences entered into a contract in Qatar that highlights the company's commitment to providing high-quality wound care solutions to healthcare providers in the Middle East and GCC, addressing the growing demand for advanced medical products in the area.

In March 2023, Medtrade partnered with Pennine Healthcare, a UK-based manufacturer. This collaboration aims to produce innovative range of wound care products.

In January 2023, Convatec Inc. announced the US launch of ConvaFoam. This innovative family of advanced foam dressings is thoughtfully designed to meet the diverse needs of both healthcare providers and their patients. ConvaFoam emerges as the go-to dressing for simplified wound management and effective skin protection.

In November 2023, Sanara MedTech Inc. and InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. have joined forces to establish a new partnership named SI Wound Care, LLC. Through this partnership, InfuSystem will be able to introduce cutting-edge products, including NPWT devices and supplies from Cork Medical, LLC, as well as Sanara's advanced wound care product line and related services, to a wider audience of potential customers.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

In the global advanced wound dressing market, the competition within the market is driven by several factors including innovation, and product quality,. Many companies focus on technological advancements to enhance the efficacy of advanced wound dressings, aiming to improve patient outcomes and reduce overall healthcare costs. Some prominent names established in this market are:

3M

Advancis Medical

Cardinal Health

Coloplast

ConvaTec

Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co. Ltd.

McKesson Medical Surgical Inc.

Medline Industries

Molnlycke

Smith & Nephew

