Global Multiple Myeloma Markets, 2018-2034: Epidemiology, Pipeline Drugs, Challenges, Opportunities, Reimbursement Scenario, Unmet Needs, and More

The 7 major multiple myeloma markets reached a value of US$ 16.4 billion in 2023. The 7MM are forecast to reach US$ 38.1 billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.82% during 2023-2034.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the multiple myeloma market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for multiple myeloma and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.

One of the biggest drivers of the multiple myeloma market is the rising geriatric population. Since the incidence of multiple myeloma increases with age and rarely happens in people younger than 45 years of age, we expect a continuous growth in the global ageing population to create a positive impact on the multiple myeloma market. Furthermore, a rising prevalence of physical inactivity, overweight, obesity, and diabetes are also expected to drive this market as these factors are also associated with an increasing incidence and mortality of this indication.

Multiple myeloma is now treated like a chronic disorder catalyzed by the rising efficiency and safety of currently available treatments. The cost of therapy for multiple myeloma, however, has become increasingly high as patients are living longer and use these treatments for extended periods of time. This cost burden on both payers and providers, however, will get some relief once generic versions for some of the key drugs are launched across the major markets.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $38.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8% Regions Covered Global

