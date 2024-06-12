Historic Win for Moutai at the EFQM Global Award 2024 in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In a landmark achievement, Kweichow Moutai has been honored with 7 Diamonds and an Outstanding Achievement for an Inspiring Culture at the EFQM Global Award 2024. This accolade marks Moutai as the first Chinese company to receive 7 Diamonds under the newly adopted evaluation criteria, placing it at the pinnacle of global quality recognition.



The EFQM Global Award, one of the top three quality awards worldwide, highlights Moutai's exceptional management practices and cultural excellence, aligning perfectly with international standards.

Russell Longmuir, CEO of the EFQM, expressed profound admiration for Moutai's development philosophy, corporate culture, social responsibility, and long-term vision. He emphasized that Moutai's cultural heritage is pivotal to its success in maintaining traditional values while evolving into a modern international enterprise. Longmuir also praised Moutai's efforts in promoting the circular economy, noting its unforgettable impact.

This recognition not only celebrates Moutai's outstanding achievements but also showcases the company's commitment to excellence and innovation on the global stage.

Source: Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd.

