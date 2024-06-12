Mesoporous Silica Market to Grow at CAGR of 10% through 2033 - Rising Potential Applications in Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Sector to Propel Growth

Newark, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 200 million in 2023 global mesoporous silica market will reach USD 518.74 million in 2033. Mesoporous silica is a unique type of silica. It features an organized pore structure at the nanoscale, with pores ranging from 2 to 50 nanometers in diameter. Its organized porous structure ensures a regular arrangement of pores. Additionally, mesoporous silica has a huge surface area. Furthermore, its pore size may be changed during synthesis, making it suitable for various applications. Mesoporous silica is chemically inert and stable, and it can withstand extreme conditions, making it suited for a wide range of situations. Furthermore, its consistent particle size distribution is useful for various applications. Mesoporous silica's unique features make it useful in various applications. It is an excellent adsorbent for gas separation, purification, and environmental remediation. Furthermore, its large surface area and homogeneous pore structure make it an excellent catalyst support.



Mesoporous silica nanoparticles provide a controlled release and targeted distribution of therapeutic ingredients during drug administration, improving therapy efficacy. Furthermore, its application extends to sensor technology, where its vast surface area and tunable pore size are useful for chemical and biological sensing. Mesoporous silica is also used in optics in applications such as optical coatings, sensors, and photonics. Its adaptability enables specific applications in a variety of sectors.



Key Insight of the Global Mesoporous Silica Market



North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.



The region is home to major universities, research institutions, and laboratories actively researching mesoporous silica. Furthermore, several pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and materials science companies encourage innovation in mesoporous silica-based goods and solutions. The region's significant investment in R&D across multiple sectors benefits the mesoporous silica market. Collaborative networks across academia, industry, and government agencies help to speed mesoporous silica research and development efforts, promoting industry growth. These coordinated efforts allow for the efficient development and application of mesoporous silica-based goods and solutions. The robust healthcare industry in North America and the demand for sophisticated materials are driving mesoporous silica usage in medication delivery, diagnostics, and other applications.



In 2023, the SBA Series segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 43% and revenue of 86 million.



In 2023, the drug delivery segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 40% and revenue of 80 million.



Report Scope and Segmentation –



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 10% 2033 Value Projection USD 518.74 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 200 Million Historical Data 2020-2022 No. of Pages 238 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered by Product, Application, Regions Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level. Mesoporous Silica Market Growth Drivers The increasing demand for mesoporous silica in the pharmaceuticals industry

Advancement in market



Proteins and peptides have emerged due to extraordinary advances in biotechnology and biologics, demonstrating their utility in therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Despite all the benefits of protein therapies, effectively delivering proteins to the intended region remains difficult. However, various techniques for circumventing these constraints have evolved and are being investigated over the years. One way is to use a variety of carriers. Inorganic-based nanocarriers such as quantum dots, double-layered hydroxides, magnetic nanoparticles, carbon nanotubes, and mesoporous silica nanoparticles have recently received much attention because of their outstanding chemical stability. Mesoporous silica nanoparticles (MSNs) have piqued researchers' interest because of their great drug-loading capacity and simplicity of morphological modification, as well as surface modification with high biocompatibility.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing need for mesoporous silica in the pharmaceutical business.



Because of their distinct features, mesoporous silica nanoparticles (MSNs) are becoming increasingly popular in the pharmaceutical industry for drug delivery applications. Their capacity to encapsulate various medicinal substances makes them useful for treating cancer, infectious illnesses, and inflammatory disorders. Furthermore, their biocompatibility and low toxicity make them acceptable for in vivo applications, with a low risk of side effects. MSNs can also be programmed to respond to external stimuli for triggered medication release, such as pH or temperature changes. This responsiveness increases their potential for precision medicine and personalized treatments. As a result, the rising demand for mesoporous silica in pharmaceuticals for novel drug delivery options will propel the global market forward.



Restraints: The cost challenges of producing mesoporous silica.



Silicon dioxide (SiO2) is the principal raw material, and its cost varies due to market dynamics, influencing the cost of mesoporous silica. Production prices vary depending on the synthesis method used and the equipment and processing required. Purification procedures are frequently required to eliminate contaminants and template molecules, which raises costs due to increased equipment, energy usage, and labour. The production volume also influences cost efficiency, with larger operations demanding significant investments in infrastructure, automation, and quality control. As a result, the high costs associated with producing mesoporous silica will constrain market expansion.



Opportunities: The expanding environmental applications of mesoporous silica.



Mesoporous silica is increasingly used for environmental remediation due to its ability to effectively remove pollutants from air, water, and soil. Its stability and inertness make it appropriate for a variety of environmental conditions. Environmental remediation is gaining popularity worldwide as people become more concerned about the impact of pollution on ecosystems and human health, which is caused by industrial activity, urbanization, and poor waste disposal. As environmental awareness grows and regulatory restrictions increase, so does the demand for effective remediation methods. Mesoporous silica has various benefits for environmental remediation initiatives. Its surface can be modified to target certain contaminants, increasing selectivity and efficiency. Its high adsorption capability makes removing a wide range of organic and inorganic pollutants possible. Furthermore, its stability and tolerance to harsh circumstances make it ideal for long-term cleanup work. The growing demand for environmental remediation technology will likely increase the demand for mesoporous silica materials.



Challenges: potential spillover effects.



The deployment of mooring structures can disrupt marine ecosystems, causing physical damage to seabed habitats and posing risks of entanglement for marine life. The growing awareness about such impact is increasing activism against such exploration activities. Simultaneously, compliance with stringent regulatory frameworks poses a significant challenge. The need to obtain permits for mooring installations, produce acceptable environmental impact assessments, and comply with evolving safety standards demands substantial resources and time, which hinder the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global mesoporous silica market are:



• ACS Material LLC

• AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.

• American Elements

• Glantreo Ltd.

• Merck KGaA

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• MKnano

• nanoComposix, Inc.

• Taiyo International

• W.R. Grace & Co.



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product



• M41S Series

• SBA Series

• Others



By Application



• Catalysts

• Drug Delivery

• Environmental Protection

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



