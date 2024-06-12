Cumulus Media Promotes Kriston Aitken to Chief Human Resources Officer

ATLANTA, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) today announced the appointment of Kriston Aitken to Chief Human Resources Officer, effective July 1, 2024. Reporting to Mary G. Berner, President and CEO, Aitken will be responsible for Human Resources strategy and operations, talent management, compensation and benefits, and supporting the advancement of the company culture. She succeeds Todd McCarty, who will be retiring after nearly nine years with the company.



Aitken joined Cumulus Media in 2016 and has held the position of Senior Vice President of Human Resources for the past two years. With a career spanning nearly two decades, Aitken has a wealth of experience in leading HR teams. Before Cumulus, Aitken held several HR roles across various properties of Starwood Hotels and Resorts.

Mary G. Berner said, “For the past nearly eight years, Kriston has been a stand-out HR executive, and I’m delighted that she is fully ready and able to step into this important role. Given our significant focus on culture and the fact that 94% of our surveyed employees express pride in working at Cumulus, it’s crucial to have a leader genuinely invested in cultivating our culture. Kriston’s commitment to this aspect and her proven operational skills give me full confidence that she will continue to enhance the legacy that Todd leaves behind.”

Berner added, “I want to express my deepest gratitude to Todd for his invaluable contributions to Cumulus. Not only was Todd instrumental in shaping the positive and inclusive culture that defines Cumulus today, but he also built our top-notch HR Department from the ground up. His visionary leadership, strategic insights, and unwavering commitment have played a pivotal role in transforming our organization. I know his influence will continue to be felt in the thriving culture and terrific HR organization he leaves behind.”

About Cumulus Media

